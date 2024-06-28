SLUMBO Price Outlook: SLUMBO Plummets 70% As Investors Pivot To This Red Hot Solana Meme Coin ICO Before It Closes Tomorrow

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The SLUMBO worth tumbled 70% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0001094 as of 00:43 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 8% to $1.2 million.

The SLUMBO token surged to an all-time excessive (ATH) of $0.0012 on launch on June 22 however has now fallen 71% from its peak, in response to GeckoTerminal knowledge.

However with its developer planning an enormous token burn, the SLUMBO worth may very well be poised for a major bullish reversal.

SLUMBO Value Gearing Up For A Pattern Reversal

Up to now day, the worth of SLUMBO has been on a downtrend, falling from the $0.00060 resistance stage and negating the bullish sentiment of the cup and deal with sample at this resistance.

The token has been buying and selling inside a falling wedge sample, discovering help round $0.0000852. SLUMBO bulls are aiming to leverage this help to push the token above the wedge.

Nevertheless, SLUMBO nonetheless trades under each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA), which coincides with the token’s current downtrend. The $0.00017 and $0.00036 are actually appearing because the rapid resistance ranges that SLUMBO wants to beat for a bullish rally.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) is now buying and selling down inside the 30-oversold ranges, at present at 35, which is an indication that sellers have an higher hand.

SLUMBO worth evaluation signifies that the token is on a powerful bearish development, with the token buying and selling under each the 50-day and 200-day SMAs, and is ready to breach the $0.0000852 help stage. On this situation, the $0.00006 might supply a cushion in opposition to downward stress.

The RSI exhibits that the token is now oversold, which can immediate the bulls to begin a bullish buyback marketing campaign. On this case, they could overcome the resistance ranges to focus on the subsequent resistance zone round $0.00060.

Because the SLUMBO worth bulls seek for extra shopping for indicators, traders are dashing to purchase the brand new Solana meme coin Sealana (SEAL) earlier than it’s presale closes tomorrow.

Sealana Raises Over $5 Million – Final Probability To Purchase

Sealana is using the wave of success with over $5 million raised in presale, however time is working out for potential traders because the presale concludes on June 25 at 6 p.m. UTC.

#Sealana has acquired some large information for y’all right this moment! 🦭🍻 After an extended evening of ingesting, doin’ American $SEAL issues 🇺🇸 and blacking out! 😵 He awoke with some actual psychological readability and made the decision that the #Presale‘s gonna finish on June twenty fifth at 6 pm UTC! ⏰ You already know what that… pic.twitter.com/va7W8abVjb — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 6, 2024

SEAL is a Solana-based meme coin that contains a chubby seal mascot impressed by South Park’s notorious “World of Warcraft man.” As soon as modern and agile, this character is now messy and overweight, pushed by an insatiable urge for food for junk meals and the seek for the subsequent large Solana meme coin.

The token is launching on Solana, a community that is still the highest Layer 1 chain for launching meme cash, due to its unmatched velocity and transaction effectivity.

In line with crypto analyst and YouTuber, Crypto Boy, $SEAL has the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

SEAL tokens can be found for less than $0.022. There’s solely slightly greater than at some point left till the presale ends so purchase quickly.

To take part within the presale, go to the official web site to purchase SEAL tokens right here.

Associated Information

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

