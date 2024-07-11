Slovenia’s MetalDays Festival Calls It Quits

TOLMIN, Slovenia (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Slovenia’s MetalDays pageant introduced that the occasion is not going to return subsequent 12 months, offering a prolonged clarification for the pageant’s demise.

In a five-page assertion, occasion organizers detailed the obstacles introduced to the pageant by the COVID-19 pandemic, flooding-related cancellations and monetary losses in 2023, and alleged challenges with distributors, which they are saying compounded to spell the tip of the long-running rock pageant.

The assertion consists of particulars of the pageant organizers’ makes an attempt to promote the model to main pageant corporations that included Reside Nation, Superstruct, and Competition Republic, to no avail.

“Regrettably, regardless of our greatest efforts, this didn’t occur, and it’s simply not economically possible to proceed,” the assertion stated.

The recounting of calamity for MetalDays additionally detailed the launch of a rival pageant by former promoter companions and accused their former colleagues of launching a smear marketing campaign in opposition to MetalDays.

Previously often known as Metalcamp, the pageant relaunched in 2013 as MetalDays, happening yearly in Sotočje, Tolmin, Slovenia, till 2023 when thefest relocated to Lake Velenje, Slovenia.

Previous headliners for the occasion embody: Amon Amarth, Anthrax, As I Lay Dying, Asphyx, On the Gates, Baest, Benediction, Past Creation, Cattle Decapitation, Clutch, and Cradle of Filth, amongst others.

The complete account of the pageant’s lamentable demise may be discovered right here: https://www.metaldays.internet/