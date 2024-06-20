Slovenia vs Serbia Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals Shared in Munich

Our soccer betting professional affords his Slovenia vs Serbia predictions and betting ideas forward of their Euros conflict from the Allianz Area in Munich.

Each groups can be hoping to get their first victory on the board at Euro 2024, with Slovenia bidding to construct on their 1-1 draw with Denmark and Serbia out to avenge their slim 1-0 loss to England.

Given the desperation for each to assert victory, this needs to be an entertaining watch and there’s loads of attacking high quality on the pitch with Slovenia spearheaded by Leipzig livewire Benjamin Sesko and Serbia boasting the providers of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

Slovenia vs Serbia Betting Ideas

Targets Galore on the Allianz Area

With a showdown in opposition to England to come back, Slovenia’s qualification hopes might relaxation on this fixture, whereas Serbia need to hit again following a 1-0 loss to the Three Lions of their Group C curtain-raiser.

A aim may quickly see this contest spark into life and, subsequently, each groups to attain seems to be to signify some worth.

These two may have a good understanding of each other, having met within the Nations League two years in the past, they usually have been each full of life affairs with Serbia profitable 4-1 at dwelling and the pair enjoying out a 2-2 attract Slovenia.

Slovenia’s 1-1 draw with Denmark of their Group C opener means each groups have scored in six of their final eight matches whereas Serbia have managed solely two clear sheets of their final 13 internationals.

Serbia boast loads of firepower with Mitrovic, who netted 28 targets in as many video games in his debut season in Saudi Arabia, and Juventus’ Vlahovic, whereas Slovenia have unearthed a possible hanging star in Sesko.

Slovenia vs Serbia Tip 1: Each groups to attain @ -120 with bet365

Sesko Can Showcase His Skills

Sesko has been grabbing loads of consideration from a few of Europe’s elite following his breakthrough at Leipzig, the place he netted 18 targets in 42 appearances final season.

The 21-year-old has made a robust begin to his worldwide profession, too, firing dwelling 11 targets in his opening 30 caps and he seems to be a pleasant worth to make his presence felt in opposition to Serbia.

Sesko was heading in the right direction as a young person when these two sides clashed within the Nations League two summers in the past and, having hit the woodwork in opposition to Denmark, he might be able to silence the Serbs.

Slovenia vs Serbia Tip 2: Benjamin Sesko to attain at anytime @ +300 with bet365