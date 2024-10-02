Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City LIVE: Champions League result and reaction after McAtee and Foden score

Erling Haaland scored Metropolis’s third (AP)

Manchester Metropolis eased to a 4-0 victory in opposition to Slovan Bratislava within the second match of their 2024/25 Champions League marketing campaign.

With over 20 pictures within the sport, Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring within the eighth minute, with Phil Foden including a second within the fifteenth minute. Erling Haaland and James McAtee doubled the guests’ lead within the second half to make sure the comfy victory.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect sit second within the Premier League after a considerably disappointing draw in opposition to Newcastle final weekend, and so they’re on the lookout for their first three factors of the brand new European marketing campaign this week after drawing 0-0 at residence to Inter Milan final outing.

The Cityzens have misplaced Rodri for the rest of the season and will likely be with out Kevin De Bruyne within the Slovak capital, although they arrive up in opposition to a Slovan Bratislava aspect that misplaced 5-1 to Celtic of their European opener on 18 September.

Comply with all the newest Champions League updates with our stay weblog beneath:

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester Metropolis LIVE

REPORT: Man Metropolis defeat Slovan Bratislava of their second Champions League match

FT Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man Metropolis

74’ GOAL! James McAtee scores fourth (SLB 0-4 MCI)

58’ GOAL! Haaland provides a 3rd (SLB 0-3 MCI)

15’ GOAL! Foden doubles the lead! (SLB 0-2 MCI)

8’ GOAL! Gundogan scores! (SLB 0-1 MCI)

ŠK Slovan Bratislava 0 – 4 Manchester Metropolis FC

Manchester Metropolis brush Slovan Bratislava apart, however efficiency hints at key weak spot

22:19 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester Metropolis eased to their first victory of this season’s Champions League as they brushed Slovan Bratislava apart 4-0 in Slovakia on Tuesday.

Early objectives from Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden put them in command earlier than Erling Haaland’s forty second objective in 41 appearances within the competitors and one other from substitute James McAtee added the gloss.

Metropolis additionally hit the woodwork thrice in a dominant efficiency that added impetus to their marketing campaign after their draw with Inter Milan earlier this month.

Manchester Metropolis brush Slovan Bratislava apart, however efficiency hints at key weak spot

Full time: Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man Metropolis

22:10 , Sonia Twigg

Phil Foden mentioned after the match: “Yeah superb. Nice end result, nice ambiance as effectively. It’s good to play within the Champions League once more.

“Very pleased with the efficiency, I do know there’s nonetheless issues I can work on and get higher, I’m nonetheless just a little bit rusty. Like I mentioned I’m pleased with my efficiency and the workforce efficiency.

“I adore it, the ambiance is superb, it was an important expertise.”

Full time: Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:49 , Sonia Twigg

FT: Metropolis could go away Bratislava dissatisfied they didn’t add extra objectives to their tally.

After having the opening shot of the sport, the house aspect didn’t discover a foothold within the sport, and Metropolis eased to victory.

Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:46 , Sonia Twigg

90 minutes: There will likely be two minutes of added time.

Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:45 , Sonia Twigg

88 minutes: Doku wins a nook. Gundogan takes it and Stones heads it in the direction of the objective, but it surely’s a great save from the Slovan goalkeeper.

Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:40 , Sonia Twigg

84 minutes: Doku has triggered issues down the wing all match and reveals no indicators of stopping as he places one other ball within the field on the lookout for a participant in burgundy, but it surely’s cleared and Metropolis will mount one other assault.

Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:38 , Sonia Twigg

80 minutes: Metropolis are on the hunt for a fifth, the ball is pulled again in the direction of Grealish, however he wasn’t fairly prepared and nothing comes of it.

GOAL! James McAtee! Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:31 , Sonia Twigg

74 minutes: GOAL! James McAtee scores his first Champions League objective after being chipped in by Phil Foden and he takes a contact earlier than firing into the again of th internet.

Slovan Bratislava 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:27 , Sonia Twigg

70 minutes: Metropolis have had 20 pictures tonight, however nonetheless simply the three objectives to indicate for it. Bayern Munich scored 9 of their opening Champions League match and after the primary spherical of fixtures have been high of the desk.

Slovan Bratislava 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:26 , Sonia Twigg

69 minutes: With all of the substitutions, the depth of the match has simply dropped barely, though Metropolis proceed to dominate possession.

Slovan Bratislava 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:20 , Sonia Twigg

63 minutes: Adjustments for Slovan, the captain has simply been taken off by his dad, the coach. He additionally frolicked in Man Metropolis’s youth workforce alongside aspect Kieran Trippier a few years in the past.

Slovan Bratislava 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:17 , Sonia Twigg

60 minutes: That will likely be Haaland’s final involvement and he comes off to get replaced by James McAtee, Ruben Dias on for Akanji.

There was a short VAR test for a penalty, however Metropolis haven’t been given an opportunity so as to add to their tally.

GOAL! Haaland strikes – Slovan Bratislava 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:15 , Sonia Twigg

58 minutes: GOAL! The second Slovan get ahead they’re damaged instantly and Haaland is performed straight by the center of the 2 centre backs, he takes the ball around the goalkeeper and simply slots it into the again of the web.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

21:14 , Sonia Twigg

57 minutes: Metropolis are struggling to show their possession into objectives, it may be totally last-ditch defending with the occasional punt up entrance for Slovan, however they’ve nonetheless not conceded for the reason that fifteenth minute.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

21:10 , Sonia Twigg

53 minutes: Probability! Haaland has moved cleverly on the far put up to beat his marker, he jumps excessive however his header is method off track.

One other probability for Metropolis goes begging.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

21:07 , Sonia Twigg

50 minutes: It’s simply wave after wave of Metropolis assaults, Doku has a cross blocked, then the ball doesn’t fairly fall for Haaland and it’s scrambled clear.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

21:04 , Sonia Twigg

47 minutes: Foden has been nutmegged! He may need scored already however he has been fully finished there, that was a pleasant little bit of talent from the Slovan participant.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

21:02 , Sonia Twigg

46 minutes: The second half is underway

Half time: Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:53 , Sonia Twigg

Listed below are some photographs of the primary half:

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Half time: Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:46 , Sonia Twigg

Half time: Phil Foden may have had a hat-trick himself, and Metropolis have hit the woodwork thrice along with their opening two objectives.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:45 , Sonia Twigg

43 minutes: Metropolis will likely be happy with how they’ve gone at half time, though it stays to be seen how large an element objective distinction will play within the ultimate desk and so they may very well be on the hunt for a number of extra within the second half.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:40 , Sonia Twigg

40 minutes: Foden fires one other volley vast after the goalkeeper caught his leg out to disclaim a Savinho ball throughout the field.

Gundogan hits the woodwork for a 3rd time! The goalkeeper was simply watching the ball but it surely hit the woodwork between the put up and crossbar.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:38 , Sonia Twigg

38 minutes: Foden has had one other shot however drags it vast, Slovan then had an opportunity to try to construct possession and ended up with a free kick within the Metropolis half which can relieve some stress, although it doesn’t beat the primary man.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:35 , Sonia Twigg

35 minutes: After 34 minutes of play, Slovan have accomplished lower than 50 passes, whereas Metropolis are nearing 250.

That sums up the discrepancy between the edges on this Champions League conflict.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:33 , Sonia Twigg

32 minutes: However after committing, Slovan are nearly hit on the break, Doku sprints ahead and places the ball throughout the field, but it surely’s simply behind Erling Haaland and he can’t capitalise.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:32 , Sonia Twigg

half-hour: It’s beginning to really feel like a case of when slightly than if Metropolis will add one other. The group have saved going impressed by the particular person on the mike.

Slovan get ahead, however the ball doesn’t fall within the field for them to create something.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:27 , Sonia Twigg

26 minutes: POST! Foden tried his luck from distance, the goalkeeper can solely parry it onto the put up and hope it bounced favourably which it did.

Metropolis have a robust lead and so they may simply have extra!

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:24 , Sonia Twigg

23 minutes: Submit! Doku has hit the woodwork! One other probability for Metropolis, and so they’re already comfortably forward.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:21 , Sonia Twigg

20 minutes: Slovan are simply camped outdoors their field and can’t get clear, it’s going to be a protracted night time for them if this continues.

The group haven’t stopped although.

Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:17 , Sonia Twigg

17 minutes: Haaland ought to have made it three! He had an important probability to place the ball into the again of the web, but it surely was too near the goalkeeper who was in a position to make the save.

GOAL! Phil Foden scores! Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:16 , Sonia Twigg

quarter-hour: GOAL! Phil Foden doubles Metropolis’s lead! It was an ideal strike in his first begin this season, expertly curled into the nook.

Slovan Bratislava 0-1 Man Metropolis

20:14 , Sonia Twigg

12 minutes: As anticipated, Metropolis have dominated the possession and given the heavy beating by the hands of Celtic, Slovan may simply need to climate the storm for so long as they’ll.

GOAL! Gundogan scores for Metropolis! Slovan Bratislava 0-1 Man Metropolis

20:09 , Sonia Twigg

8 minutes: GOAL! Metropolis have damaged the impasse, Gundogan scores his first objective since coming again to Metropolis, it’s deflected into the again of the web giving the goalkeeper no probability

Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:04 , Sonia Twigg

4 minutes: Haaland drives on the sting of the field and pulls the ball again within the course of Phil Foden, however the ball is behind hello and the house aspect are in a position to clear.

Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:03 , Sonia Twigg

2 minutes: Probability! Slovan Bratislava have had an early probability! They break on the counter assault and the shot is simply vast of the objective!

Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:01 , Sonia Twigg

1 minute: Man Metropolis kick the sport underway

Slovan Bratislava v Man Metropolis

19:58 , Sonia Twigg

The groups are out, the Champions League anthem is being performed, and the match is about to get underway.

Slovan Bratislava v Man Metropolis

19:55 , Sonia Twigg

As an alternative of drums, Slovan Bratislava have a feminine violinist and one other lady enjoying the electrical guitar, they’re getting the followers effectively and actually up for this one.

Slovan Bratislava coach on dealing with Man Metropolis

19:50 , Mike Jones

Vladimír Weiss Sr mentioned: “We’ll welcome top-of-the-line groups on this planet. They gained the Champions League a yr in the past.

“Our opponents are the favourites not just for this match, however for the entire competitors. We have now to get pleasure from it. I consider that with the followers behind us we will attain our limits.”

Metropolis head to Slovakia

19:44 , Mike Jones

Manchester Metropolis will tackle Champions League debutants Slovan Bratislava on a run of just one win in 4 video games and making an attempt to regulate to the lack of lynchpin Rodri.

Pep Guardiola modified form away to Newcastle on the weekend with Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis sitting in entrance of the defence, however they have been removed from their fluid finest in a 1-1 draw and additional refinements are clearly wanted.

Metropolis are clear favourites in Bratislava, the place avoiding defeat will see them match Manchester United’s file of 25 video games unbeaten on this competitors.

Man Metropolis’s Champions League successes

19:37 , Mike Jones

That is Man Metropolis’s 14th successive season within the Champions League. They’ve featured in each marketing campaign since 2011/12 and have reached the knockout phases in every of the final 11.

Having claimed the membership’s first Champions League title in 2022/23, Pep Guardiola’s aspect gained all six group video games for the primary time final season to complete six factors away from RB Leipzig within the standings.

That was the seventh successive season through which Metropolis had come first of their group.

Metropolis then beat Copenhagen within the spherical of 16 however misplaced an epic quarter-final in opposition to eventual champions Actual Madrid – the third season in a row through which that they had confronted the Spanish aspect.

Slovan Bratislava vs Man Metropolis

19:30 , Mike Jones

Slovan have gained all 4 residence European matches this season – scoring 14 objectives – as many victories as of their earlier 13 video games (six attracts, three defeats).

Weiss Jr on his time at Man Metropolis

19:22 , Mike Jones

“I’ve the most effective recollections of my time at Metropolis,” mentioned Slovan Bratislava’s captain when reminiscing concerning the begin to his skilled profession.

“It was a tremendous achievement to interrupt by to the primary workforce at a younger age with the gamers that have been already within the squad. With time, there have been higher and higher gamers and with Mancini coming in, my possibilities have been getting smaller.

“I’m at all times going to observe Metropolis, not simply because they’re my first membership however as a result of they play the most effective soccer on this planet for me. To look at Metropolis for me is a pleasure. I’m following the membership and it’s a membership that’s at all times going to remain in my coronary heart.”

A Metropolis homecoming for Weiss

19:15 , Mike Jones

Vladimir Weiss Jr moved to Manchester as a youngster and got here by the Metropolis Academy. He scored within the 2008 FA Youth Cup ultimate as Metropolis’s youth aspect defeated Chelsea to carry the trophy.

Weiss then performed 5 instances for the senior workforce earlier than becoming a member of Bolton Wanderers, Rangers and Espanyol on mortgage earlier than finally shifting to Pescara on a everlasting deal in 2012.

Now, he captains Slovan Bratislava within the Champions League and the previous Metropolis winger will look to get one over on his outdated membership.

Arsenal and Man Metropolis’s heated rivalry has simply reached a brand new stage of pressure

19:07 , Chris Wilson

Mikel Arteta finally felt he needed to converse, particularly as a way to quieten issues down. You couldn’t have a clearer indication of how the Manchester Metropolis-Arsenal tensions had reached a peak, in spite of everything, than Pep Guardiola himself willingly mentioning the “115 fees”. Some Metropolis officers had beforehand bristled on the media or anybody else mentioning the prospect of the membership being punished, and but right here was their most essential soccer determine placing it entrance and centre of the week’s largest story.

That confirmed how affected Guardiola had been by Arteta’s admittedly open-ended feedback from Tuesday. The Arsenal supervisor had spoken about how he has “all the knowledge” on Metropolis, having labored on the membership for nearly 4 years. Arteta was truly speaking about gamesmanship, given all of the criticism of his personal workforce over “darkish arts”, however the way in which it was mentioned may have simply been portrayed as speaking concerning the listening to. Guardiola evidently felt that method.

This was additionally why Arteta took the chance to certainly clarify what he meant, and funky these tensions a bit.

Arsenal and Man Metropolis’s heated rivalry has simply reached a brand new stage of pressure

Vladimir Weiss on Pep Guardiola

19:00 , Mike Jones

The Slovan Bratislava supervisor spoke with reward about his opposit quantity tonight: “I like many coaches – Ancelotti, Klopp, Bielsa – however Guardiola is exclusive.

“He had modified soccer. Each participant within the workforce performs in his place and all of them know what their job is on the pitch. This strategy makes him a particular and excellent coach.”

Slovan Bratislava workforce information

18:57 , Sonia Twigg

Slovan Bratislava XI: Takac, Blackman, Kashia, Bajric, Wimmer, Savvidis, Ignatenko, Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss, Strelec.

Subs: Trnovsky, Hrdina, Voet, Medvedev, Marcelli, Mustafic, Mak, Zuberu, Pauschek, Gajdos, Szoke, Metsoko.

Manchester Metropolis workforce information

18:50 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola makes six modifications for his aspect’s match in opposition to Slovan Bratislava, with Ortega, Stones, Nunes, Savinho, Foden and Doku all coming into the aspect.

Man Metropolis XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Gundogan, Nunes, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Kovacic, Grealish, Silva, McAtee.

The issue dealing with Man Metropolis stretches past Rodri’s harm absence

18:38 , Chris Wilson

Manchester Metropolis started with out one of many excellent people of final season. No, not that one. Or not simply that one, anyway. Rodri was essentially the most conspicuous absentee at St James’ Park on Saturday as, barring an harm to Erling Haaland, he will likely be for the remainder of the marketing campaign. However Phil Fodenstarted on the bench. His bit-part function has been camouflaged by the sudden realisation that Rodri may have no half to play within the subsequent 9 months, however it’s lower than six weeks since Foden was anointed PFA Participant of the 12 months.

It’s an understatement to say his candidature for a second successive award has had a sluggish begin. Metropolis have performed six league video games this season. Foden has begun none. Euro 2024 was why he was an opening-day alternative in opposition to Chelsea. He missed two matches by sickness, spent the subsequent as an unused substitute and got here on within the final two. Maybe it’s a proven fact that factors to potential enchancment for Metropolis: Foden, scorer of 27 objectives final time round, may present an injection of excellence for a Rodri-less aspect.

The issue dealing with Man Metropolis stretches past Rodri’s harm absence

Man Metropolis put together to face Slovan Bratislava

18:30 , Mike Jones

The coaching periods are finished and dusted forward of kick off at 8pm tonight.

(AFP through Getty Photos)

(AFP through Getty Photos)

(AFP through Getty Photos)

Stones on Rodri’s restoration

18:22 , Mike Jones

“[Rodrigo’s injury] was tough information for us all to take. I spoke to Rodri yesterday and he’s doing effectively, recovering,” Stones mentioned, “It’s unhappy for the usual he has set over the past season has been unbelievable.

“We all know what a key participant he’s for us, however we wish him to be again rapidly. We all know it will likely be a very long time, however we’ve got numerous high quality gamers able to filling in in that place.

“He was in good spirits. Now he is aware of what’s occurred and is aware of his course of to get again, he’s come to phrases with it. He’s over in Spain together with his household. He must take time now to loosen up and recuperate as finest he can.”

Stones able to ‘fullfil’ Rodri function

18:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester Metropolis and Spain midfielder Rodri will miss the remainder of the marketing campaign after having to bear surgical procedure within the wake of an ACL harm sustained in final week’s Premier League conflict with Arsenal.

Metropolis teammate John Stones says he’s ‘100 per cent’ able to fill the midfield void left by Rodri’s absence if known as on by Pep Guardiola.

He mentioned: “If known as upon 100%. It occurred so much over the previous two years, me going into midfield. It was tough within the 2023 Champions League ultimate as I used to be greater up, which was new for me [but] I loved it.

“No matter place I’m requested to play, or whoever performs midfield, has performed there earlier than and is aware of what’s requested of them by the supervisor.

“And hopefully we will recreate even higher moments than the Champions League ultimate.”

(Motion Photos through Reuters)

Kovacic, Lewis, Stones? How Manchester Metropolis change injured Rodri

18:08 , Chris Wilson

Manchester Metropolis seem to have suffered a serious blow with Rodri set for a spell on the sidelines after struggling a knee harm in opposition to Arsenal.

The midfielder was substituted within the first half of the conflict of Premier League rivals on the Etihad Stadium, with the membership confirming that he has suffered ligament harm.

It’s an harm that will render the 28-year-old unavailable for the remainder of the marketing campaign, leaving Pep Guardiola with out his key midfield fulcrum.

Whereas the Manchester Metropolis supervisor usually rotates elsewhere, Rodri is firmly established as an important determine on the base of midfield and barely misses the membership’s largest video games.

However an expensively-assembled squad does present Guardiola with quite a few various choices as he appears to be like to switch the Spaniard:

Kovacic, Lewis, Stones? How Manchester Metropolis change injured Rodri

Slovan versus English groups

18:00 , Mike Jones

Slovan Bratislava gained two of their first three video games in opposition to English golf equipment with each residence first legs – 2-0 in opposition to Tottenham within the 1962/63 European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final and 1-0 in opposition to Derby within the 1975/76 European Cup first spherical.

They went on to lose these ties 2-6 and 1-3 on mixture and have since misplaced seven of their subsequent 9 matches in opposition to English opposition, drawing twice.

The final outing in opposition to an English workforce got here within the 2019/20 Europa League the place Slovan misplaced 1-2 at residence and 0-1 away in opposition to Wolverhampton Wanderers within the group stage, making it 5 successive defeats by English groups.

Slovan play with ‘braveness’ says Guardiola

17:52 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola is anticipating a troublesome check for his gamers this night once they tackle Slovan Bratislava and defined how watching their match in opposition to Celtic confirmed him that Metropolis’s opponents play with braveness.

“This can be a workforce that I might say performs with braveness,” he mentioned, “I noticed the sport in opposition to Glasgow Celtic and so they weren’t scared to play.

“Not scared to hyperlink with their striker and so they need to strive it. The Champions League it doesn’t matter, I at all times have unbelievable respect for all of the groups, particularly if you play away.

“Hopefully we may be an aggressive workforce once more and take a end result.”

Guardiola offers De Bruyne replace

17:45 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola says that he’s hoping Kevin De Bruyne will likely be again in competition for choice after the October worldwide break.

The midfielder was compelled off throughout Metropolis’s Champions League conflict with Inter Milan earlier this month and missed their subsequent three matches with a thigh concern.

“Hopefully after the worldwide break he [Kevin] will likely be again,” Guardiola mentioned, “All people is prepared – we are going to put out the most effective workforce potential to compete and beat them.”

Rodri dominated out for remainder of season after Man Metropolis star undergoes surgical procedure

17:37 , Chris Wilson

Rodri has been dominated out for the rest of the season by Pep Guardiola after the Manchester Metropolis confirmed the Spanish midfielder has efficiently undergone surgical procedure.

Rodri suffered ACL and meniscus harm to his knee within the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

“He had surgical procedure this morning,” Guardiola mentioned. “ACL and a few meniscus. So, subsequent season he will likely be right here. This season is over [for him].”

Rodri dominated out for remainder of season after Man Metropolis star undergoes surgical procedure

Slovan Bratislava vs Man Metropolis prediction

17:30 , Chris Wilson

Man Metropolis ought to simply be capable to make it a primary win in Europe this time period, even with rotations within the squad and possibly the beginning 11. They need to additionally triumph in fashion and luxury.

Slovan 0-4 Man Metropolis.

Slovan Bratislava vs Man Metropolis predicted line-ups and newest odds

17:22 , Chris Wilson

Right here’s how we predict the 2 groups will line up in opposition to one another this night although there’s at all times the likelihood that Pep Guardiola springs a shock with the gamers at his disposal:

Slovan Bratislava XI: Takac, Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Medvedev, Kucka, Ignatenko, Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss, Strelec

Man Metropolis XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunes, Kovacic, Savinho, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

As for the newest odds from the bookmakers, it ought to come as no shock that Metropolis are the overwhelming favourites to win this one regardless of enjoying away from residence:

Slovan 50/1

Draw 17/1

Metropolis 1/25

What’s the early workforce information?

17:15 , Chris Wilson

Rodri is Man Metropolis’s important harm concern with the midfielder out for the long run. Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are additionally sidelined, however Metropolis will hope Kevin de Bruyne is again to full health to play some half not less than.

Lukas Pauschek is out for Slovan, whereas Kenan Bajric is a doubt. Their attacking line ought to embody former Man Metropolis starlet Vladimir Weiss, now aged 34, and one in every of Slovakia’s beginning forwards from their Euro 2024 last-16 conflict with England, in David Strelec.

When is Slovan Bratislava vs Man Metropolis?

17:07 , Chris Wilson

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 1 October.

Most Champions League video games are proven on TNT Sports activities within the UK. This sport is on TNT Sports activities 1 and may be streamed for subscribers on the invention+ app.

You should purchase a TNT Sports activities subscription through discovery+ right here , for under £30.99 per 30 days.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester Metropolis

17:00 , Chris Wilson

Manchester Metropolis will likely be on the lookout for their first win within the new Champions League format once they head to Slovakia on Tuesday, to tackle Slovan Bratislava.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect are on an uncommon run of only one win in 4 video games throughout all competitions, although the others have been all attracts and so they have confronted Arsenal and Inter Milan in that run. Even so, failing to beat Newcastle final outing may have irked the reigning Premier League champions, as they misplaced high spot to Liverpool within the course of and have now saved only one clear sheet of their final seven video games.

Slovan Bratislava have gained seven out of eight domestically and sit high of the Tremendous Liga because of this, however have been completely hammered by Celtic of their Champions League opener, shedding 5-1 in Glasgow.

That end result raised questions of competitiveness on this expanded league format, and even on residence soil they have to be fearing the kind of scoreline an in-form Erling Haaland may be capable to elevate.

Good night!

14:15 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Impartial’s protection of tonight’s Champions League motion as Manchester Metropolis journey to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava of their second league part fixture.

Metropolis’s opening Champions League match led to a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan and Pep Guardiola’s workforce head into this match in want of a win. In addition they drew 1-1 with Newcastle of their newest Premier League outing having additionally did not beat a 10-man Arsenal workforce simply earlier than.

Slova Bratislava are maybe the proper workforce for Metropolis to face. They misplaced their first Champions League match 5-1 to Celtic and with Metropolis’s added firepower it may very well be one other tough night time for the Slovakian aspect.

We’ll have all of the workforce information, line-ups and updates all through the night so follow us as we construct as much as kick off at 8pm.