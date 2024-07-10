SLERF Slumps 15% As Experts Say Consider This PEPE 2.0 Meme Coin For Exponential Potential

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Slerf value dropped 15% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.1983 as of 8.45 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that surged 30% to $43 million.

Like most different cryptos, the SLERF value is slumping together with the remainder of the crypto market as a bearish wave washes over the market.

Bitcoin has dropped under $60k for the primary time since late February, triggering robust bearish sentiment that only a few cryptos have the power to withstand.

As for the SLERF value, it spent months fluctuating between a help at $0.20 and a resistance at $0.50, usually solely going midway towards the resistance earlier than as soon as once more dropping power and dropping again to the help.

Now, the help has seemingly lastly been damaged, main SLERF to its all-time low and leaving its future unsure.

Slerf Worth Prediction

Whereas SLERF value has been dropping for fairly a very long time now, technical indicators counsel that the scenario is unlikely to get higher any time quickly.

The mission’s Bollinger bands have not too long ago seen an enormous widening when the value initially crashed, however over the previous couple of hours, they’ve narrowed greater than at any level this week.

The worth additionally continues to breach the decrease band, pushing it additional down. This can be a robust bearish sign which suggests {that a} restoration is unlikely, particularly when this sign is paired with the mission’s RSI.

Pepe Unchained’s Relative Power Index worth has been venturing into the oversold zone a number of instances previously two days, solely to briefly get better to the impartial zone as some merchants used the chance to purchase the dip.

Nevertheless, even the slightest restoration causes them to take revenue and promote once more, as clearly displayed by the RSI worth drops. Proper now, the RSI rating is as soon as once more dropping from the impartial zone to the oversold space, additional suggesting that one other value drop may be anticipated in hours to come back.

Promising Various To Slerf

Whereas the present value of SLERF appears to be in free fall, there are nonetheless secure alternate options for traders trying to enter the meme coin sector, which has been essentially the most rewarding a part of the crypto trade to date in 2024.

The reply is to show to promising presales which can be shielded from market volatility till their launch.

One such promising presale proper now’s Pepe Unchained (PEPU), a brand new Pepe-themed coin that calls itself the superior model of the unique Pepe token. It’s also the primary Pepe crypto to run by itself blockchain.

The blockchain in query is a Layer 2 chain constructed on high of Ethereum’s Layer 1 community. With Ethereum being one of the vital safe blockchains within the trade, Pepe’s L2 chain inherited this function, however in contrast to Ethereum-based meme cash, that are restricted by the community’s sluggish speeds and main charges, Pepe Unchained’s L2 blockchain is scalable, quick, and low cost.

Aside from the bottom transaction charges, it gives increased quantity capability, which it claims to be 100x quicker than ETH, and prompt bridging between ETH and Pepe chain. Lastly, it additionally comes with its personal block explorer for added transparency.

Congratulations to the early joiners who secured Pepe Unchained on the excellent time 🥂 Be part of now earlier than the following stage begins! pic.twitter.com/ykaW2rAwho — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 3, 2024

The mission rapidly attracted the eye of traders, elevating over $2.2 million in simply 19 days.

For now, it’s value noting that the curiosity in Pepe Unchained is on the rise, and catching the eye of standard crypto YouTubers like Jacob Crypto Bury. He not too long ago advised his 41k subscribers that PEPU might be the following 10x Pepe different.

Proper now, PEPU tokens promote for $0.0082596 every. For these to clamber aboard, shopping for PEPU now’s one of the best transfer as a result of a value improve is due in lower than two days.

Purchase PEPU on the official web site right here with ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit score/debit playing cards.

