Slash Pays Tribute to Late Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, 25

Slash introduced the passing of his stepdaughter, Lucy Bleu-Knight, 25, on Monday morning (July 22). In a submit, the Weapons N’ Roses guitarist and solo star posted a tribute to the younger lady he known as an “extremely proficient artist, a passionate dreamer, and an enthralling, lovable, candy soul.”

Discover Discover See newest movies, charts and information See newest movies, charts and information

The submit famous that Bleu-Knight, born on Dec. 6, 1998, was the “beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Money Hudson,” and that she died in Los Angeles on July 19; Slash’s delivery identify is Saul Hudson and Meegan Hodges is the guitarist’s longtime girlfriend.

At press time no details about Bleu-Knight’s explanation for dying was obtainable and the household requested for privateness throughout this time, including a request that “social media hypothesis be saved to a minimal as they grieve and course of this devastating loss.”

On Sunday morning (July 21), Slash additionally introduced the cancellation of 4 dates on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, asserting that “on account of unexpected circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour regrettably has to cancel the beneath performances.” A spokesperson for Slash had not returned Billboard‘s request for touch upon the reason for the present cancellations.

The affected reveals are:

July 22 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 24 — Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Heart for the Arts

July 25 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Heart

July 27 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

The touring blues pageant contains a headlining set from Slash and assist on choose dates from the Warren Hayes Band, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales and Jackie Venson. The subsequent scheduled date on the tour is a July 28 present in Toronto on the Budweiser Stage.

See Slash’s posts beneath.