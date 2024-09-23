Skylar Thompson suffers painful rib injury during Dolphins vs. Seahawks matchup, McDaniel says

The Miami Dolphins are once more dealing with uncertainty at quarterback.

One week after starter Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, backup Skylar Thompson left the sport halfway by way of the third quarter of Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Thompson had what coach Mike McDaniel referred to as a painful rib damage, leaving the Dolphins with extra questions at an important place on the sector after simply three weeks of the season.

Thompson’s closing play was a 5-yard go to De’Von Achane with 9:46 left within the third, however he took a tough shot on the earlier drive when Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson hit him for a sack, one in every of 5 he took on the day.

Thompson completed 13 of 19 for 107 yards, and was changed by Tim Boyle at quarterback.

“Half the ache or half of the frustration for him, I feel was, he was actually looking for a strategy to not come out of the sport,” McDaniel mentioned. “And finally, it was fairly painful. He fought by way of it, however we’ll get an opportunity to take a look at him tomorrow.”

Thompson was sluggish to rise up following the hit from Dodson and was barely hunched over on the midsection as he ran off the sector. He returned for the subsequent collection, however stayed down for a number of minutes after finishing the go to Achane. Thompson remained on his again for a couple of minutes earlier than sitting up and strolling on to the locker room.

The damage to Thompson got here just a little over per week after Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion up to now two years in a loss to Buffalo. Tagovailoa was positioned on injured reserve earlier this week, that means he isn’t an possibility for the Dolphins for a minimum of 4 video games.

McDaniel did not reveal what the Dolphins’ plan is for the upcoming week if Thompson is unable to go for Miami’s dwelling matchup towards Tennessee subsequent Monday night time. Miami did signal Tyler Huntley off the Ravens’ follow squad earlier this week and he served because the third quarterback Sunday.

McDaniel sounded optimistic that the remainder of the extremely regarded offense would have the ability to bounce again, even with the workforce going by way of a roller-coaster couple of weeks underneath heart.

“I feel consistency must be discovered from the nucleus within the group,” McDaniel mentioned. “The blokes that really know the offense have to essentially be on it and we have now to simply preserve chopping wooden and get higher quick. … These issues occur, and you already know, each single season, there’s groups that discover a strategy to win soccer video games when their starter, and even their backup, is out.”

It was the third important damage for the Dolphins within the recreation after left deal with Terron Armstead (eye) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) have been injured within the first half.

Fuller was harm through the first quarter, was evaluated then dominated out early within the second half. Armstead’s damage was introduced late within the second quarter and Kendall Lamm stepped in as his alternative.

Seattle misplaced important depth on its line of defense with accidents to Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams within the first half. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald did not have updates on both damage.