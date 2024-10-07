Skybound Hires IDW Executive Nachie Marsham

In a transfer that continues to beef up its editorial arm, Skybound has employed comedian guide business veteran Nachie Marsham as senior editor.

In that position, Marsham will handle Skybound’s partnership with Lego Books, in addition to develop a brand new slate of authentic comics.

Marsham’s hiring positions the multimedia firm to develop its editorial output and shores up its dedication to its comics line, even because it continues to develop its different media divisions. The corporate is thought for the Strolling Useless and Invincible comics and TV collection.

“Nachie Marsham provides an unbelievable quantity of expertise and fervour to Skybound, and he’s already working to develop our authentic and licensed comedian applications in new instructions,” stated Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, writer, in a press release. “Our editorial group is one of the best within the enterprise, and we stay dedicated to delivering essentially the most thrilling, emotionally charged comics within the market, week after week.”

Previous to becoming a member of Skybound, he served as writer of IDW Publishing, the place he oversaw the launch of The Final Ronin, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title that turned one of many largest and acclaimed hits for the corporate. Previous to that, he was government editor at Disney Publishing Worldwide, the place he led the Marvel Press imprint, and labored in varied editorial roles at DC Comics.

That have will dovetail properly with a few of Skybound’s latest work. The corporate has discovered huge success with licensed comics, particularly in its partnership with Hasbro. Skybound launched the Energon Universe line, which earned the corporate two Eisner Awards for Daniel Warren Johnson’s Transformers, and is within the midst of a widescale relaunch and transformation of G.I. Joe.

With Common Merchandise & Experiences, Skybound has seen robust gross sales with its Common Monsters line, and it simply launched the third quantity of its Eisner-nominated Creepshow anthology, primarily based on Greg Nicotero’s hit Shudder TV collection produced and licensed by Cartel Leisure.

Marsham is the fourth strategic government rent for the reason that spring for Skybound, and he joins latest hires Ben Abernathy as government editor, Blake Kobashigawa as enterprise growth senior director, and Alex Hargett, model and editorial director.

“It’s unbelievable to be becoming a member of Skybound’s editorial group and approaching board to work on such a kaleidoscopic array of titles,” acknowledged Marsham. “It’s nice to be with an organization with such an incredible historical past, a assassin’s row of a backlist, an award-winning juggernaut of a entrance record, and a burning need to maintain pushing comics storytelling ahead.”