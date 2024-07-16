Skip Bayless leaving FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ this summer: Sources

The Skip Bayless period at Fox Sports activities will come to an finish later this summer time. The longtime co-host of FS1’s “Undisputed” and Fox Sports activities have agreed to half methods, sources briefed on the choice confirmed Monday.

The New York Publish’s Ryan Glasspiegel first reported the information.

Bayless arrived with a lot fanfare at Fox Sports activities in 2016 following 12 years at ESPN and a distinguished function on “First Take” alongside Stephen A Smith. Whereas ESPN needed to retain him, Fox Sports activities made a considerably bigger provide and the host headed West looking for new bloviating fame.

Fox Sports activities executives promised to construct a debate present round Bayless’s persona — and that they did. The present discovered an viewers with Bayless and accomplice Shannon Sharpe — and definitely did properly on social platforms — however did not duplicate linear success after Sharpe left for ESPN in 2023. (Sharpe just lately signed a multi-year cope with ESPN to stay a key participant on “First Take” alongside Smith.)

As for viewership struggles, Sports activities Media Watch editor Jon Lewis reported that the present drew simply 50,000 viewers for a late February episode and was outdrawn by a first-round Dubai Open tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Shevchenko, which averaged 54,000 on Tennis Channel.

Fox Sports activities declined to remark.

Sources briefed on the choice stated there was a chance the “Undisputed” identify can be retired and a brand new present would are available in place however these discussions are ongoing.

(Picture of Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Pictures)