Skeleton Crew’ Trailer Shows Off a Coming of Age Story

The Skeleton Crew is lastly coming collectively. Lucasflim confirmed off the primary trailer for Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew as a part of its presentation at D23 Friday, the place audiences received a take a look at the coming-of-age sequence.

Skeleton Crew facilities on a gaggle of children misplaced in a galaxy far, distant — as they attempt to make their means dwelling. The present hails from Jon Watts, who directed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, and Christopher Ford, Watts’ frequent collaborator. The Mandalorian duo Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni govt produce the present, which stars Jude Legislation and is about within the New Republic period of the Star Wars canon (or in easier phrases, the years after the Empire’s fall in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.)

A crew of top-flight administrators labored on the undertaking, together with The whole lot In every single place All At As soon as‘s Daniels and The Inexperienced Knight‘s David Lowery. The forged contains younger actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

It’s the newest in a string of TV exhibits Lucasflim has made for Disney+, starting with The Mandalorian, which helped energy the streaming service in its early days 5 years in the past. That was adopted by spinoffs together with The Guide of Boba Fett and Ahoska, in addition to sequence such because the acclaimed Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm is plotting a return to the large display in 2026 with Grogu and the Mandalorian, the primary movie since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

Skeleton Crew launches on Dec. 3.