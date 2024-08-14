Skai Jackson: Former Disney Channel star arrested for alleged domestic violence at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES — Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested final week at Common CityWalk in Common Metropolis, California after an alleged home violence incident, authorities confirmed with ABC Information.

The previous “Jessie” and “Bunk’d” actress was arrested Friday after she was allegedly seen by safety pushing her boyfriend throughout an argument, in response to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division.

Skai Jackson arrives on the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, on the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Deputies decided that she was the aggressor and arrested her for misdemeanor spousal battery. She was booked and later launched.

Additional particulars in regards to the incident weren’t out there.

It is unclear if any costs might be filed in opposition to her.