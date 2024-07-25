SJM Concerts’ Chris York Dead At 55

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Chris York, the famous UK live performance promoter and longtime group member at SJM Concert events, has died following an extended sickness. He was 55.

His passing was introduced by SJM Concert events on Thursday, July twenty fifth. Extra details about a reason behind loss of life was not disclosed.

York was a part of the SJM Concert events group for greater than 30 years, first becoming a member of the corporate in 1993 and rising to the rank of director on the firm whereas establishing a repute as one of many UK’s main live performance promoters.

Throughout his tenure, he labored with a few of the greatest names in music, from the Foo Fighters and Oasis to Huge Assault and the Chemical Bros.

He started his profession on the Venue Nightclub in New Cross earlier than signing on with a number of live performance promoters, together with Straight Music with John Curd and MCP Concert events with Tim Parson earlier than becoming a member of SJM in 1993.

Whereas at SJM, York helped to determine the Nation to Nation (C2C) music competition, which helped to boost the profile of quite a few nation artists within the UK. In 2021 was acknowledged for his efforts on behalf of nation music with the celebrated Jo Walker Meador Worldwide Award by the Nation Music Affiliation.

In 2022, York was offered with the annual Bottle Award Lifetime Achievement Award on the Worldwide Stay Music Convention.

Info relating to a memorial service for York was not introduced.