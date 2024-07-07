Sixers Finalizing Free Agency Deal With Caleb Martin, per Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a contract with former Miami Warmth ahead Caleb Martin, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Martin was reportedly provided a contract extension by his incumbent workforce, the Miami Warmth, earlier than he hit free company. The provide then was reported to pay him $7.1 million in 2024-25. He declined the extension to check the open market however remained unsigned for a while. Ira Winderman reported that the total phrases of the deal provided to him by Miami had been $65 million over 5 years.
Martin was a playoff weapon for the Warmth in 2022-23, once they gained an Jap Convention title. Towards the Boston Celtics in that seven-game convention championship collection, Martin averaged 19.3 factors, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per recreation on 60.2% taking pictures from the sector and 48.9% from the 3-point line.
Martin is called a sharpshooter with serviceable defensive capabilities, and may present added perimeter offense to a reloaded Sixers squad.
To facilitate the deal and make area on the roster, the Sixers waived Paul Reed.
Earlier this offseason, the Sixers added Paul George and signed budding guard Tyrese Maxey to a most contract extension.
Wojnarowski’s full report of the deal signifies the Sixers signed Martin to a deal price “greater than” $32 million over 4 years. $32 million would put it at a median annual worth of $8 million per yr, $5 million lower than the provide he reportedly left on the desk with Miami.
Winderman reported that the deal was for $40 million over 4 years, nonetheless lower than the Miami provide.