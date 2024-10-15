Sixers beat Hawks, but Paul George’s knee injury overshadows everything

So, what does everybody need to discuss?

The Sixers knocked off the Atlanta Hawks 104-89 in a preseason contest Monday night time, however didn’t come away unscathed. Paul George scored eight factors tonight earlier than leaving with what the crew referred to as a left knee hyperextension.

Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Sixers with 14 factors every, although neither did it effectively. Maxey shot 5-of-18 from the sphere whereas Oubre went simply 4-of-12 from the sphere and 1-of-8 from three.

Eric Gordon began the sport rather than Caleb Martin, although that feels considerably much less newsworthy than it did pregame.

First Quarter

For the third straight sport, the Sixers’ offense acquired off to an abysmal begin. They made one shot over the primary 5 minutes of the sport and turned it over 4 occasions. This begin was actually extra comprehensible — three video games in 4 nights within the preseason in absurd.

So it occurs in different arenas too. There was a slight delay early on because of a damaged clock above one of many rims. They appeared to get it mounted proper when an enviornment worker set a clock on the ground for the time being, the poor man.

That interruption appeared to do the trick, because the Sixers ripped off a 9-2 run when play resumed. George shot the ball effectively, totally on pull-up jumpers, going 3-of-4 within the quarter.

The primary subs off the bench tonight had been Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry and Guerschon Yabusele — probably not any surprises there. Martin and Oubre had been every capable of get a bucket in transition, tying the sport up at 23 on the finish of 1.

Second Quarter

In a unit with a very good mix of starters and backups, the Sixers moved the ball (and off the ball) rather well to open the quarter. The primary six subject targets they made within the second had been all assisted

For the primary time this preseason, Yabusele acquired to play some 4 as he shared the ground for a minute and a half with Andre Drummond. He isn’t the quickest rotating over or closing out to the three-point line, maybe why he hasn’t performed there till now. He did have a very good shift on offense although, flattening a 3 and filling the lane for Lowry who rewarded him with a quick break layup.

As if the clock breaking within the first quarter wasn’t dangerous sufficient, there have been two entire challenges within the second. Straight to jail instantly for everybody concerned.

There have been some fascinating performs within the two-man sport between Maxey and Drummond in the direction of the top of the half. Drummond discovered Maxey for a floater on a give-and-go that appeared good, even when it simply rimmed out. This lob was a pleasant signal as effectively. It appears like Maxey may proceed to get extra comfy throwing lobs this near the rim. The Sixers led by six on the half.

Third Quarter

Paul George didn’t return for the second half, nor was he on the bench. Hopefully it’s nothing greater than a “it’s the third sport in 4 nights and nonetheless the preseason” kind of factor, than something truly critical.

In the meantime on the ground, the Sixers had been as soon as once more off to a sloppy begin; opening the half taking pictures 3-of-9 from the ground. Maxey appeared to emphasise hoisting up as many threes as he may, however he was simply 2-of-9 on the night time. Drummond acquired up two threes tonight as effectively, although he missed each and was very hesitant to get the second up.

Lowry is ready to assist lots of guys that battle to determine the place to be together with his passing. He threw a extra conventional lob to KJ Martin in transition, however this one he threw right here because the Hawks’ protection was getting again was so inventive.

Jared McCain checked in across the four-minute mark. That most likely provides us a very good sense of who’s within the common rotation to begin issues, as he was the primary new sub in fairly a while. He was brief on each of his threes however acquired a scoop layup to go. The Sixers led by eight after three.

Fourth Quarter

The tip of the bench continued to trickle in as Reggie Jackson and Ricky Council IV checked in for the primary time. Council, who hasn’t performed his finest ball to begin the preseason, got here into the sport and virtually instantly ran over Vit Krejci for a cost.

By this time of the night time, the crew had introduced that Paul George had left the sport as a consequence of an damage, however there was nonetheless basketball occurring as effectively. Yabusele continued to play effectively offensively, hitting one other three and slipping down the lane for a dunk on a roll.

Sixers say Paul George’s damage is a left knee hyperextension. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) October 15, 2024