SIU’s Family Weekend 2025 features actor Danny Trejo, football and more

Football and tailgating, a tasting event, an outdoor movie, a craft sale, Greek Sing and a guest appearance by actor, restaurateur, author, activist and drug counselor Danny Trejo are just a few of the fun activities in store for visitors at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Family Weekend 2025, set for Oct. 2-5.

“Family Weekend is the first big event of the semester where we formally welcome our Saluki families to campus to showcase our Saluki Spirit,” said Jennifer Phillips, director of New Student Programs. “We always enjoy seeing the families, many of whom we met during the orientation, and hearing firsthand from them about how well their students are doing and watching them all have a great time together. And seeing smiling Salukis show off their campus to the families is really one of the most rewarding feelings.”

Hear acclaimed entertainer, actor and activist

Danny Trejo has had a long and storied show business career, acting in diverse films and television series and voicing animated characters. Trejo will speak at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in Shryock Auditorium, and everyone is welcome to attend for free. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and a limited number of audience participants, selected at random, will enjoy a meet-and-greet with Trejo after the event ends at 8 p.m.

Trejo’s path to success wasn’t easy, beginning with time in prison, including San Quinten, where he became a champion boxer. Joining a 12-step program helped him overcome addiction, and he’s been clean for more than 50 years. He has devoted his life to helping others, serving as a longtime intervention counselor.

His acting credits are extensive, as he often portrays villains, tough guys or antiheroes. He has had roles in “Desperado,” “Spy Kids,” “Con Air,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” “Breaking Bad,” “Grand Daddy Day Care,” “Sons of Anarchy” and much more. He’s voiced characters in animated films galore, including “Storks,” “The Book of Life” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and starred in popular video games such as “Call of Duty,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Grand Theft Auto” and “Def Jam.”

He is an entrepreneur as well, owning five restaurants in Los Angeles and one in London. The father of three is also an activist and author of a cookbook and his memoir “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood.”

Tasting the town

Organizers say they are pleased to bring back the popular Taste of Carbondale this year. Set for 2-4 p.m. Oct. 2, this event on the north lawn of Morris Library is co-sponsored by the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.

Salukis and community members can enjoy complimentary samples of some of the most popular menu fare from eight to 10 local eating establishments. All who register on-site for the event will also earn access to various discounts from the participating restaurants.

Crafts, family movie and more

Family Weekend is four days of nonstop fun for all ages. The Craft Shop in the Student Center is sponsoring a two-day Family Weekend Craft Sale featuring arts, crafts and one-of-a-kind creations. The sale, on the first floor Art Gallery at the Student Center, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 4. Admission is free.

All are welcome at the Saluki Tie-Dye drop-in workshop from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Craft Shop, located on the lower level of the Student Center. A limited number of pre-printed screenprint patterned Saluki T-shirts will be available along with a wide array of colors, including Saluki maroon and black. The cost is $25 ($20 for SIU students). Pre-registration is suggested but not required.

You can also create puppets from recycled cardboard during a drop-in workshop at the Craft Shop from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 4. Funded by an SIU Green Fund Grant, the workshop is free, but space and equipment are limited. All ages are welcome, and participants can bring additional items to decorate their puppets. Registration is appreciated.

Bring the whole family to a free family outdoor movie night and enjoy “Spy Kids” at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 in Itchy Jones Stadium. The Student Programming Council is sponsoring the movie and the Trejo presentation. New Student Programs is offering complimentary games at Bowling and Billiards in the Student Center from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 3.

Enjoy gridiron glory

Saluki football is one of the weekend’s highlights, and it’s preceded by Saluki Family Tailgate, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Saluki Row practice field. The tailgate will feature a live DJ, a climbing wall, games and activities, a photo booth, Saluki swag giveaways, and great food, including Smokin’ K’s BBQ.

It’s sponsored by New Student Programs, Achieve Program, Student Recreation Center and Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center.

Gametime is 6 p.m. as SIU takes on the Indiana State University Sycamores at Saluki Stadium. Buy discount tickets online using the promo code “FAMILY’ in advance for $12 each. As always, SIU students are admitted at no charge.

The 2025 Saluki Family of the Year legacy and non-legacy families will be recognized during halftime of the game.

More in store

Other special activities include:

Saluki families can dine at Trueblood and Lentz dining halls all weekend long for $9 per meal plus tax, payable at the door.

The Student Recreation Center is offering complimentary use of its facilities all weekend, and the outdoor Saluki courts and trails at Touch of Nature are open and free as well.

Family Weekend welcome station – noon-4 p.m. Oct. 3 on the Student Center Lawn.

Queer Cinema: Pelo Malo featuring free popcorn, candy, drinks and discussion at the Morris Library Sharp Museum Auditorium – 5 p.m. Oct. 3.

Rocky Ledges 5K/10K Trail Fun Run/Walk, 9 a.m. Oct. 4 at Touch of Nature.

The popular Greek Sing – noon Oct. 4 on Shryock Auditorium lawn. A tradition since 1936, it features campus Greek organizations in an entertaining song and dance competition.

Celebracion Estilo ‘tailgate’ – join Hispanic and Latino students, alumni and families for a tailgate 1-5 p.m. Oct. 5 near Saluki Stadium.

Wave 1.12.22 – a performance compiled, written and performed by Desiree Rowe in the Marion Kleinau Theatre on the second floor of the Communications Building. The free event does include mature themes.

A variety of community faith services and celebrations on Oct. 5.

Find the complete schedule of events and details on the Family Weekend website.

Sponsors of Saluki Family Weekend include New Student Programs, the Achieve Program, the Office of Student Engagement, the Student Programming Council, Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, SIU Sustainability Office, the Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management Program, Student Center and its Craft Shop, SIU Credit Union, Banterra and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.