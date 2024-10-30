Sister Wives: Will Kody’s Mansion Purchase and Christine’s Lawsuit Collide?

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Robyn Brown purchased a $2.1 million mansion in Flagstaff, Arizona. And a few headlines recommend this home buy is a violation of a courtroom order. There’s even some outrageous discuss he might go to jail over it. That’s all nonsense. We’ll clarify why it’s hysteria.

Kody and Robyn purchased the just about 8,000 sq. ft residence Friday within the identify of the belief they function. The primary home has 5,600 sq. ft. It’s received 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. There’s a bonus room, formal front room, and a theater room. Additionally, there’s a 2,300 sq. ft. visitor home. It’s received two bedrooms and two baths. Plus, there’s a 2,200 sq. foot RV storage. And a multi-car storage.

Kody Brown and Robyn put down $420,000 on the 30-year mortgage. The mortgage principal is $1.68 million. If they’ve wonderful credit score and received one of the best mortgage fee, that’s a virtually $12,000 month-to-month mortgage cost. Plus, taxes and insurance coverage. And so they have already got one other residence mortgage for about $2,800 a month. That’s quite a bit. Practically $15k a month in residence funds. That’s $180,000 per 12 months!

Sister Wives: Kody Brown & Robyn Brown Purchase $2.1 Million Flagstaff Mansion

So, some websites are saying that Kody shopping for the home violates a courtroom order in Christine Brown‘s lawsuit in opposition to Kody. She’s suing to determine his paternity of Truely Brown. As a result of he was not listed on her start certificates. And she or he desires youngster assist and again youngster assist.

This can be a household courtroom case. With each household case in Utah, there’s an automated injunction. It addresses harassment, disparagement, and property and debt. So, these armchair consultants say that Kody’s violating the a part of not disposing of or concealing property. Nonetheless, that a part of the injunction doesn’t apply. It solely applies to circumstances that concern division of property and divisions of debt.

As an example, in a divorce, once they divide up who will get the home, the automobile, and who pays pupil mortgage or bank card money owed. That’s not the kind of case Christine filed. And he owes her no debt as of now. The case is in course of. Up to now, his paternity hasn’t been verified with Truely. As soon as that’s carried out, then the courtroom will deal with a ruling on youngster assist.

Even then, so long as he makes his cost on time and in full, Kody can purchase and promote homes all he desires…

Sister Wives: Timing Issues for Kody?

Nonetheless, there’s one factor that appears to hyperlink the timing of this huge home buy to Christine’s case. One is the large down cost. They put down $420k. That was 20% of the home value. Meaning they’ll keep away from expensive PMI (personal mortgage insurance coverage). It additionally implies that Kody doesn’t have a lump sum of money sitting round in case the courtroom decides he owes an enormous chunk in again youngster assist.

Typically, the courts will work out a cost plan once they rule on a lump sum like that. But when Kody had a fats stack of money within the financial institution, they could make him pony all of it up directly. One other challenge with the injunction is the non-disparagement piece. It says the events can’t say dangerous issues about one another the place the kid can’t hear. I’m unsure how they may tape Sister Wives Season 20 if that was the case.

SW Season 20: Why Kody Purchased New Mansion Earlier than Christine Case Went to Courtroom

The injunction went into impact the day Christine filed the case. That was the day after Season 19 debuted. So, what they mentioned of their confessionals and scenes already filmed. So, the injunction doesn’t apply. And it stands till the ultimate decree within the case. If there’s a Season 20, they’ll need to get an exception to the injunction or Kody should study to observe his mouth. Or he would possibly actually be violating the injunction.

However when it comes to shopping for this huge home. no Kody Brown isn’t liable to going to jail. He has not violated a courtroom order. He’s not flaunting an injunction. He’s simply flexing with an enormous home for his one spouse he’s received left…