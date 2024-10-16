Sister Wives: Tony Offers Weird Take on His Wife’s Family – Turns Out He’s Right

Sister Wives star Tony Padron wouldn’t again down when his spouse dismissed one thing he stated about her household as rumor, nonetheless, it seems he was proper. Followers wished extra Tony on the display screen, and it appears to be like like he’s again on this new season.

Sister Wives: Tony Padron – Trustworthy to a Fault?

Sister Wives star Tony Padron calls it like he sees it. Generally it could actually come throughout as an insult, but when so, it’s unintentional for this dad of three.

One early instance of Tony saying issues like he sees it was years again when he insisted on avenue tacos for his marriage ceremony with Mykelti Brown. Tony Padron stated he wished the true tacos, not those like Christine Brown makes. Followers understand how a lot Christine prides herself on her cooking. So, this was an unintentional jab to his then-future mother-in-law.

Sister Wives followers thought that was humorous on the time, as he innocently instructed the reality as he noticed it. However this was simply one of many first incidents the place Tony instructed the reality with none fear about insulting anybody with the phrases popping out of his mouth.

Tony’s love for his household and admiration for Mykelti has made him a fan favourite. So when he took on one other controversial matter this season, Sister Wives followers waited to see how it might work out.

Tony Lets Mykelti Brown Have Her Say However…

When the topic of breastfeeding got here up throughout Sister Wives Season 19, Tony Padron had one thing so as to add. He heard rumors about how in a polygamous marriage, the sister wives from the person households breastfeed one another’s youngsters.

Not so, stated Mykelti, as a substitute, she chalked that as much as rumors. However Tony stated he may see it taking place with this bunch, referring to his in-laws from Mykelti’s household.

Then every of the now-defunct co-wives had their say. Janelle Brown stated she didn’t have sufficient milk to feed any infants however her personal. Christine gave a flat-out no. She stated that she thinks it’s disgusting.

However, Meri Brown stated one thing that validated Tony Padron’s assumption that some girl from his spouse’s household did it at one time or one other.

Sister Wives: Hit the Nail on the Head

Sister Wives star Meri Brown admits she breastfed one in all her sister wives’ infants. However she stated there was a cause for this. On the time, it was a medical necessity, though that’s so far as she elaborated on that matter. She by no means provided the identify of the child. And she or he didn’t even say which of her co-wives was the child’s mom.

However Sister Wives mothers, Christine and Janelle, had infants across the time when Meri’s solely youngster was an toddler. So it’s seemingly that it is among the older youngsters she helped out with. Then, when Robyn’s flip got here round, to offer her two cents, she squashed what her ex-co-wives had stated.

Whereas Meri breastfed a child belonging to one of many different co-wives, all three of Kody Brown’s unique wives stated it wasn’t a observe in polygamous households.

However Robyn Brown had a special story. She stated it’s true. Girls breastfeed one another’s infants. And she or he has seen it executed “loads of instances” within the polygamous tradition. So, she appeared to have a special tackle passing round infants for breastfeeding than the opposite girls from Sister Wives.

Both manner, Tony stated he may see the household doing this. Then one spouse fessed up. So, he appears to have a transparent perception into his in-laws, the well-known household featured on this TLC collection.

