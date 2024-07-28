Sister Wives: Robyn’s Insurance Policy Sputters, Then Backfires?

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown created an insurance coverage coverage in order that her TLC movie star husband would solely have eyes for her. Followers recommend this was the case from the beginning of the collection. Nevertheless it appears in a single incident it labored the other for the fourth spouse of the Brown household.

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Talked a Good Recreation

Followers rehash Robyn Brown’s phrases as we speak about wanting sister wives much more than a husband. However as she mentioned these phrases, followers steered she had the other in thoughts.

Lengthy-time viewers recommend Robyn Brown used Meri Brown to transition into the Sister Wives household. Kody Brown was tickled pink on the time when his first spouse turned near his new spouse.

This paved the way in which for Robyn Brown to make it to the altar. For the reason that different two Sister Wives co-wives weren’t welcoming her with open arms, a minimum of she had Meri in her nook.

However that friendship quickly turned rocky as Meri joined the opposite wives. Jealousy grew as Kody’s fixation on his new spouse left little time for the opposite wives.

On the time, Robyn had followers believing she tip-toed round her new co-wives. She claimed she did this, so her transition into the household wouldn’t be too tough on them. However after a decade of Robyn, followers see it in another way.

Robyn Made Positive Kody & Viewers Solely Had Eyes for Her…

Followers recommend that Robyn Brown had a plan from the get-go. She mentioned she didn’t need an elaborate wedding ceremony. She nonetheless claims as we speak that she didn’t need their wedding ceremony to be about her.

Not solely that, however she went on and on about this in a e book the 5 Sister Wives spouses wrote collectively. As a substitute, she wished this wedding ceremony to be about all 5 spouses, like a celebration of the household rising. So, she picked out the colour brown for the bridesmaid clothes.

Her three future co-wives stood together with her on the altar, appearing like bridesmaids. The colour brown was to focus on the household title.

However, the clothes the Sister Wives co-wives wore didn’t do a factor for them. As a substitute, they highlighted solely Robyn. That’s as a result of she stood on the altar carrying the robe above, surrounded by the opposite wives in brown clothes, as seen within the screenshot beneath.

Robyn’s Aim Failed?

Robyn additionally had a brown gown for herself. She slipped it on for a bunch photograph of the spouses. However she spent many of the day trying like a princess in her white wedding ceremony robe.

So, Sister Wives followers recommend Robyn took each precaution that her future co-wives, didn’t shine. Then she got here on the display screen, trying like a bride out of {a magazine}.

So, if this fan principle is right, Robyn’s aim backfired. That’s as a result of followers agree the clothes appeared hideous. However they had been such an assault on the eyes, that followers couldn’t cease speaking about them on-line.

So, whereas the eye these clothes gathered was adverse, followers of the present made the brown clothes a breakout matter of Robyn Brown’s wedding ceremony day. So, her plan sputtered, then backfired on this case from the TLC collection.

