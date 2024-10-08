Sister Wives: Robyn’s Dead Giveaway Surfaces in Bizarre Time Stamp

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown turned one of many purple flags in scenes that infuriated followers over what they witnessed within the newest episode of this TLC collection. Followers really feel the present tried to dupe them, and one thing about Robyn supplied proof supporting this for the viewers.

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown & Kody Brown Spliced Scenes?

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown supposedly filmed Season 19 two years in the past. However it turned very apparent to followers that the present filmed some segments of the final couple of episodes rather more lately than that.

Viewers additionally thought these scenes have been doubtless filmed after Garrison Brown’s demise and edited into the Sister Wives episode that aired final week. Plus, at one level, it feels like Kody referred to Garrison in a type of scenes.

One fan instructed, “The language on this battle with Robyn encouraging Kody to ‘name him’ (he shouldn’t be named) is tremendous suspicious”. This fan surmised it was concerning the late Garrison Brown. The remark continues, “Little doubt they’re making an attempt to rewrite their absent position because it pertains to Garrison’s despair”.

Viewers additionally imagine they witnessed some heavy-duty appearing between Robyn and Kody in Sunday evening’s episode. They usually assume it’s to take a number of the strain off these two, after the demise of Garrison Brown. That’s particularly since reviews point out Robyn Brown did one thing at his funeral for Mykelti Brown Padron to show her again on her.

Kody & Robyn Time Warp…

Though it seems to be just like the Sister Wives present tried, there are just a few issues you’ll be able to’t disguise. That mentioned, followers recommend this actuality present’s try failed miserably.

Whereas the episodes have been filmed virtually two years in the past, clips of them interacting as we speak appear spliced in. One of many extra blatant visuals of a time warp is the youngsters. Robyn’s two youngest children at Thanksgiving dinner look a lot youthful than they have been whereas taking part in recreation evening.

It’s straightforward to identify the age distinction between Ariella Brown and Solomon Brown when evaluating the highest and backside images seen above. Each scenes appeared in the identical episode.

About two years glided by, however the present rolled out these scenes as if no time elapsed. However you’ll be able to’t change the growing old course of, and that thought popped up for followers instantly.

Nonetheless, that’s not the one factor that progressed with time, inflicting the Sister Wives followers to take discover. However this subsequent purple flag conjured up some viewer laughter.

Sister Wives: Hysterical Eyebrow Courting…

Many Sister Wives followers indicated it appalled them when seeing Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, and TLC slip new footage into the episodes. They imagine they did this, so the result would fare higher for the couple. However at the least one factor bought followers laughing.

This comical flare needed to do with what they noticed on Robyn Brown’s face. Viewers of the present have been placing a timeline on some scenes based mostly on Robyn’s eyebrows.

One Sister Wives fan wrote, “I kinda love that we’re courting footage of Robyn based mostly on her eyebrow journey by the years. The truth that you’ll be able to date footage off of it’s wonderful.” Sister Wives followers discovered this amusing.

Nonetheless, others gave Robyn Brown a low mark for her appearing talents. They instructed her phrases appeared scripted whereas begging her husband to name his children.

As soon as Robyn’s eyebrow timeline gave the Sister Wives viewers an excellent chuckle, the followers moved on to extra severe issues. Some followers instructed a PR agency modified the narrative to take some negativity off Robyn and her once-shared husband.

A fan wrote, “The best way Kody saved repeating particular phrases. “I’m being punished for a criminal offense I didn’t commit” and “The one factor I’m responsible of will not be loving their mom.” Subsequent, the fan factors out, “All of which has ZERO relevance to the precise state of affairs. It screams of a foul PR agency’s messaging, making an attempt to manage the narrative.”

So, the Sister Wives followers assume Robyn Brown and Kody Brown did fairly a little bit of rehearsing for Season 19 of their actuality collection. And, now they really feel they watch extra of a scripted sitcom from TLC.

