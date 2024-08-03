Sister Wives: Robyn’s Childhood Backstory Changes – Sounds Awful to Fans

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown as soon as mentioned that she couldn’t acknowledge her dad as her father when round different individuals, and it stayed that manner till the TLC collection rolled out. The concern of individuals discovering out about her polygamous household made it that manner. However now questions on her rising up within the polygamy neighborhood emerge.

The primary time she brazenly acted like a daughter along with her dad was at her marriage ceremony to Kody Brown on the Sister Wives present. Followers assume that is simply terrible, however in addition they debate the reality of among the issues she reported.

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Comes with Tragic Backstory?

Followers not too long ago debated what Robyn Brown shared about her backstory earlier than she met the person with the golden ringlets. She defined how having a father in her polygamous family was not like her associates and their fathers. Except her dad was within the 4 partitions of her mom’s residence, she couldn’t let on that he was her father.

The person, she known as her father, was her stepdad. Her organic dad and her mom divorced when she was very younger. Then Robyn’s stepdad entered the image, and she or he known as this man her father again then, and she or he nonetheless does immediately. However he by no means married her mom, as he already had a spouse and household in one other state.

So, by way of the Sister Wives seasons, what Robyn mentioned in regards to the man she calls her father turned complicated. However followers take what Robyn mentioned through the years and put it collectively. They recommend Robyn Brown demonstrates realized conduct from her mom. And, she’s modeled her life after her mom’s life, so right here’s why they see this…

Robyn’s Mom – A Honeymoon Spouse or Mistress?

Sister Wives followers have heard a number of father or mother tales from Robyn prior to now, and a few contradict what she beforehand mentioned. She mentioned she grew up in a polygamous household. However some followers recommend this was not the case. Robyn mentioned her mother was the second spouse to a person after she divorced her organic father.

However whenever you put it along with the opposite issues Kody’s fourth spouse needed to say, a distinct image emerges. And it doesn’t appear like polygamy.

Robyn Brown took her stepfather’s final identify. From what she mentioned, he was the one father determine in her life. However was this polygamy or one thing else? Sister Wives followers debate after extra of her childhood unravels. As a child, she lived along with her mom in Utah, however her stepfather lived together with his first spouse and children in Vegas.

Robyn and her mom generally waited for weeks earlier than celebrating Christmas. They waited till her father obtained away from his “public household” and headed for his or her residence. So, followers marvel if her mother was this man’s honeymoon spouse in a polygamist marriage or if her mother was this man’s mistress.

Sister Wives: Childhood Recollections Change

Just a few occasions throughout all of the Sister Wives seasons, Robyn Brown contradicted herself. One instance followers would possibly keep in mind is when Kody and his 4 wives shopped for land in Flagstaff to construct on. However earlier than they settled on buying Coyote Cross, Meri Brown fell in love with land in Cottonwood. The attractive treed heaps provided loads of shade for the recent Arizona summers.

The opposite wives preferred it too, all aside from Robyn Brown. She provided a tear-jerker of a narrative explaining why. She mentioned when she was a baby, a wildfire broke out close to the house the place she lived on the time. Regardless of the fireplace lacking them, the considered the fireplace threatening her life left her with recollections that also haunted her.

Cottonwood was stuffed with bushes and that made her frightened of constructing a house there, she would all the time be apprehensive a couple of fireplace. So, the Sister Wives tribe settled on buying Coyote Cross, which presents wide-open heaps. However then she purchased a home with Kody whereas ready to construct on Coyote Cross. That was a number of years in the past, and she or he nonetheless lives there immediately.

And, that home is within the woods, very like the realm of the Cottonwood land, the place she couldn’t bear to dwell. Followers discover that a few of her different childhood tales additionally contradict themselves.

Robyn Molded Herself After Her Mom?

Many Sister Wives followers assume Robyn Brown by no means lived in a polygamous household. It was extra like her dad had two households in two totally different states. His spouse and children have been in Vegas, after which he would come to Robyn’s mom’s home in Utah. From what Robyn has mentioned on the TLC collection, in addition to what she penned within the Sister Wives guide, her mother doesn’t sound very like a sister spouse.

As a result of their household was so hush-hush, it sounded to many followers as if her stepfather secretly had Robyn’s mom in one other state. When he appeared in Robyn Brown’s marriage ceremony episode, this was the primary time he acknowledged her in public. However it made hassle for him, reviews indicated. So, some followers questioned if his different household didn’t find out about him till that day.

As you’ll be able to see within the feedback above, Sister Wives followers assume Robyn is simply following in her mom’s footsteps. Plus, all of the experience she shared on polygamy marriages was possible not from experiencing this as a baby. Some followers don’t assume the life-style she got here from was polygamy.

As a substitute, many assume her dad simply had two households. Since Robyn Brown and her mother couldn’t be seen along with her dad in public, this provides proof to their assumptions. He had one other household, they usually have been those he can be seen with in public. So, whether or not you want Robyn Brown or not, followers assume this seems like an terrible technique to develop up. Some followers see how this upbringing can play into quite a lot of the issues they see in Robyn Brown’s conduct on the TLC collection.

