Sister Wives: Robyn Spins Mystery While Slouched on Bathroom Floor at 1 AM

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown slouches on the toilet flooring towards the vainness within the wee hours of the morning, making a buzz on-line after the newest episode from the TLC sequence aired. However one other thriller swirls on-line right now.

Behind Robyn on this clip, the countertop appears cluttered with stuff. However a few of these stuff you wouldn’t sometimes discover in a rest room. So, except you eat dessert in your toilet, you too could discover issues misplaced on this clip.

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Hits All-Time Low?

Sister Wives followers see this toilet occasion as an try by Robyn Brown to redeem herself to the viewers. Simply earlier than she began her section, the phrases narrating the day and time flashed on the display. So, the truth that she’s doing this on Christmas Eve, made the clip a tragic scene for some followers.

However different followers noticed this as a failed try and bail herself out because the dangerous man. So, it’s one o’clock within the morning on Christmas Eve. Subsequent, we see Robyn sitting, slumped on the ground within the toilet.

The Sister Wives mother of 5 expresses gloom over the festivities deliberate for the next day. Or slightly, she mulls over the shortage of festivities anticipated. Robyn Brown’s disappointment stems from nobody becoming a member of them this 12 months outdoors her household of seven.

Meri Brown, who by no means fails to point out up on Christmas, deliberate to remain away this 12 months. Kody Brown made it clear to her that he can’t act husbandly round Robyn together with her there.

Robyn Sings the Blues from the Lavatory Ground…

Meri Brown wouldn’t consider interfering in Robyn getting consideration from her husband. So, she opted to bow out. However, as issues ended up, she was sick in mattress for the vacation and wouldn’t have made it anyway.

With this in thoughts, as Sister Wives followers hear Robyn’s pity get together on the toilet flooring, she gathers little empathy, if none in any respect. So, as Robyn does her factor in entrance of the digicam, her voice of doom grows outdated for the followers.

Robyn shares how she plans to soldier by way of the vacation for her youngsters. However her coronary heart is just not in it, as she misses the large household celebrations they’d previously.

At one level, the viewers’ remark strikes to the background of that loo clip. What they spot behind her turns into extra attention-grabbing.

Sister Wives: No One Cleans It Up?

Sister Wives celeb Robyn Brown saved her earphones in whereas she provided this testimony on her toilet flooring about how a lot she tried. What she was listening to is anyone’s guess.

So, whether or not it was out of the viewers’ boredom after she went on and on for some time, or simply the followers taking in the entire image, the background turned a subject of curiosity.

Sister Wives followers noticed a cake plate, one thing odd to maintain within the restroom. Additionally, a field that appeared prefer it held one thing medical and an enormous rock that appeared to emerge from the sink space.

The cake plate and medical-looking product seem on the left aspect of the photograph, which is highlighted in purple above.

The highlighted space on the correct aspect of the image reveals curlers. Followers assume Kody Brown makes use of them to realize these ringlets of his. So, as Robyn moaned about the place life has led her right now, the followers appeared to search out her environment extra attention-grabbing than her phrases.

Some Sister Wives followers steered {that a} girl so consumed by the considered germs, as seen throughout COVID days, wouldn’t have a glass within the toilet. In addition they remark that Robyn’s previous misery over germs most likely requires disposable cups as an alternative.

So, no matter Robyn Brown’s purpose was as she spoke from the toilet flooring, it did nothing greater than give the followers a have a look at what she retains within the restroom throughout the newest episode of this TLC present.

Head again to Cleaning soap Filth for the newest scoop on Sister Wives.