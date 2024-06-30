Sister Wives: Robyn Slammed for Kids’ Wardrobe – New (PHOTO)

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown and her little monogamous household not too long ago stepped out, with the movie crew for his or her TLC collection following not too far behind. However Robyn and Kody Brown didn’t trigger jaws to drop this time. As an alternative, the apparel worn by Robyn’s older daughters began a buzz on-line, as seen within the picture on the finish of this text.

Sister Wives: Is Robyn Brown Nonetheless a Controlling Mom?

Sightings of Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are a uncommon factor right now. So, when Kody and Robyn strolled out and about with their now-monogamous household, a fan caught them in a photograph.

It wasn’t the placement that acquired the eye of Sister Wives followers. It wasn’t even the physique language that caught the attention of veteran viewers.

No, it was the mode of costume for this household that spins feedback throughout social media right now. When you get a take a look at the image, it’s possible you’ll agree with what some followers say about the one intact Sister Wives household.

Robyn Has Two Grown Daughters, 20, & 22

The picture was captured whereas this Sister Wives household was on the go, so it isn’t too clear. When you can barely see Kody Brown, as he trails behind Robyn Brown strolling alongside a sidewalk, you’ll be able to nonetheless spot a few the youngsters.

However it’s clear sufficient to see what Robyn and her daughters put on for this outing. And this has the followers questioning why she would do that.

The very first thing to level out is that Aurora Brown is 22 and her sister Breanna Brown is 20. So they’re two grown ladies, but from experiences they nonetheless stay at dwelling.

This seemingly means they’re nonetheless beneath their mom’s wing.

Sister Wives: Too Outdated for These Garments?

Robyn Brown’s two oldest daughters should not kids anymore. They’re ladies, however Sister Wives followers had been shocked that they’re dressed like their little 8-year-old sister, Ariella Brown.

Reviews point out that the fourth spouse and her three daughters donned lengthy attire. However her older daughters put on large bows of their hair, very similar to you’d see on a small youngster, suggests the Sister Wives followers.

So, that’s the excitement on-line right now, with many questioning what Robyn’s older daughters must look ahead to of their future. In one of many final seasons, Robyn allowed her daughters to talk on digital camera they usually shocked the viewers.

The followers noticed her daughters performing similar to Robyn. So, it appears like Robyn Brown’s affect on her grown daughters should be alive and kicking, each on and off the TLC collection.

