Sister Wives: Robyn Rewrites History to Fit Her New Family Story?

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown used just a few unusual magic tips together with her historical past, however now it haunts the final spouse within the now-defunct plural marriage of this TLC collection. Viewers counsel that she dug down fairly deep to bury any historical past that didn’t go well with her narrative of the household’s story, probably fooling herself, however not the followers.

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Grabbed for the Gusto

Robyn Brown was so anxious to combine herself and her youngsters into Kody Brown‘s life that followers noticed her methods early on. Meri Brown championed Robyn from the beginning. She needed this new spouse for her husband, the person Meri shared with two different wives.

So, Sister Wives followers consider that Robyn knew who to play as much as when securing a spot on this household. In a e-book that the 5 spouses penned a number of years again, followers realized that Robyn received numerous encouragement from Meri. She even turned to her for recommendation when courting this polygamous husband.

However Christine Brown and Janelle Brown weren’t as enthusiastic as the unique Sister Wives matriarch. Whereas they went together with a fourth spouse, their welcome wagon didn’t roll out. However as soon as Robyn received her foot within the door and Kody popped the query, Meri’s encouragement wasn’t wanted anymore.

So, when Robyn married Kody, all three different wives have been sad and harm by the eye he paid to his new bride. Then, their shared husband whisked his fourth spouse away for an extended romantic honeymoon. However this additionally precipitated harm emotions.

So, from the place the Sister Wives followers sit, this was the start of the top for this polygamous household. Followers counsel that Robyn Brown received what she needed. So, subsequent, she went to work making Kody’s life, all about her. This included spinning some faux historical past.

Robyn Erased Historical past…

Sister Wives followers watched as Robyn Brown tried to erase her historical past. She did this by inserting Kody Brown into her previous even earlier than she knew him. Followers nonetheless discuss that “creepy” portrait Robyn had performed of Kody.

He was painted as he appeared in his twenties. Then he held her three youngsters from her earlier marriage. The youngsters have been a lot youthful than they have been once they first met Kody. So this was about as faux because it might get, prompt the followers. The portrait is seen under.

So, spouse quantity 4 wiped the daddy of her youngsters off the canvas and had the Sister Wives patriarch inserted in his place. Then this created the phantasm that Kody raised them from infants. And, after all, he didn’t.

Robyn didn’t know Kody when her youngsters have been as younger as they have been within the portrait. So followers assume she needed the identical lengthy historical past together with her husband as the opposite wives shared. She needed it so desperately that she tried to erase historical past.

Sister Wives: Wipe Out All the pieces Pre Kody Brown?

Robyn Brown labored onerous to make up for the twenty years when the opposite wives had this shared husband, however she didn’t. It bothered her a lot that she stood up in entrance of all the Brown household and advised them she wished she had saved her “purity” for Kody.

However she did this in entrance of the Sister Wives’ youngsters when many have been impressionable younger teenagers. This group additionally included her three youngsters from a earlier marriage.

So, after an extended, tear-filled confession, she advised everybody that she wished she hadn’t given her purity to the person, who coincidentally fathered her oldest three youngsters. The followers thought this might have precipitated her youngsters some ache, and lots of known as this simply terrible.

Robyn Acquired Simply What She Requested For?

Immediately, the Sister Wives followers see Robyn Brown as a girl who received what she needed. However followers additionally counsel it got here to the extent of leaving crushed lives within the wake.

Whereas all three authentic wives admitted feeling the ache, her youngsters by no means spoke publically over their historical past getting a remake in that portrait. Plus, they by no means mentioned their emotions on the present over their mom saying she wished she waited for Kody to offer him her purity.

Perhaps Robyn by no means thought of the ripple impact of claiming her first husband was a mistake. In any case, this man fathered her three youngsters lengthy earlier than Kody or his TLC collection got here alongside.

