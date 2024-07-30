Sister Wives: Robyn Raised Suspicions for Meri in the End – Real-Time Interview

Sister Wives star Meri Brown‘s real-time interview included her suspicions about Robyn Brown‘s agenda on the final season of the TLC collection. Meri has been very tight-lipped about her relationship with Robyn because the break up. And at this time it seems like she revealed why.

Sister Wives: Meri Brown Noticed Robyn Brown Upset However…

This newest reveal from Meri Brown got here as a shock to Sister Wives followers. They weren’t shocked by what she mentioned, as followers suspected this was the case with Robyn all alongside.

However followers noticed Meri conserving a lid on her emotions about this ex-co-wife, who she referred to as her finest good friend for years on the Sister Wives collection.

Robyn Brown shed tears and went to nice lengths to show her unhappiness over the primary spouse leaving Kody Brown. A kind of scenes came about at Coyote Cross, as Meri, Kody, and Robyn sat at a picnic desk.

Robyn cried and at last received as much as go away the desk. She walked away, however Kody and Meri paid no consideration to her exit. So, she got here again saying that she felt that she wanted to be there.

That is simply one of many incidents like this within the Sister Wives collection. Robyn portrayed herself as deeply saddened over her co-wife leaving. And that is seemingly what the interviewer had in thoughts when asking Meri Brown this query. She wished to know if Robyn Brown was unhappy about her departure from the polygamous marriage.

Robyn Supplied False Hope?

Robyn Brown had been feeding Meri Brown little bits of hope about Kody Brown. This went on for fairly some time on the Sister Wives present. Followers thought she tried to provide her co-wife a false sense of safety about there nonetheless being an opportunity.

However they didn’t assume Meri Brown noticed this till she barked again at her youngest co-wife throughout a Sister Wives episode. She advised her co-wife that Kody mentioned it was over, and prompt Robyn Brown heard it as effectively. Nonetheless, this unique first spouse has by no means up to date her relationship publically along with her co-wife, who she as soon as thought-about her finest good friend.

So, this was what viewers noticed as Robyn’s response to her co-wife leaving. It’s additionally seemingly what the interviewer, Sarah Fraser, referred to when asking how the fourth spouse felt about Meri’s exit.

Sister Wives: Meri’s Surprising Response to Co-Spouse’s Unhappiness

When Sarah requested Meri how Robyn felt to see her go, Meri responded, “I don’t know. I don’t know,” which was a little bit of a shock for followers to listen to her admit. Whereas Meri thought Robyn acted unhappy, she additionally mentioned that “issues weren’t matching up both” with Robyn and Kody’s habits.

Then it appeared Meri Brown didn’t wish to go an excessive amount of additional into this. So, she summed this up with, “There was plenty of confusion, let’s simply say.”

So, Sister Wives followers realized that Meri Brown isn’t positive if Robyn Brown wished her to remain on this polygamous marriage. Whereas she mentioned she did, followers didn’t assume that was the fourth spouse’s agenda on the time.

Many followers thought from the get-go that Kody Brown’s youngest spouse at all times wished him for herself and her kids. However to listen to Meri Brown recommend she’s uncertain of whether or not Robyn Brown wished her to remain, appears to supply extra proof of this to the followers of the TLC present.

