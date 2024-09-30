Sister Wives: Robyn Hides Ugly Truth From Her Kids

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown revealed her newest technique for burying the previous, however as a substitute, some viewers of this TLC sequence see it as an excuse that enables her to cowl her tracks.

Robyn’s two youngest children weren’t sufficiently old to have a boatload of household reminiscences like her oldest children had been aware about. Her kids fathered by Kody Brown had been nonetheless younger when this well-known polygamous household imploded.

So, her three oldest children keep in mind what life was like as a part of a brood of 18 children. However her two youngest, Ariella Brown and Solomon Brown, don’t. Robyn just lately shared with the present’s digital camera how she handles this.

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown At Odds

Robyn Brown talks about her new monogamous life as if it had been a ship happening. By now, we’ve all seen her now-famous emotional Sister Wives scene. The one the place she has a meltdown about her damaged dream of sitting on the entrance porch in outdated age.

She will be able to nonetheless sit on the entrance porch years from now. However her sobs had been for her lacking Sister Wives women who gained’t be there together with her. That dream had all of them lined in rocking chairs as they watched their grandchildren play. However now she solely has a solo act on that porch to look ahead to.

She additionally says Kody Brown is depressing, and they’re struggling. Kody additionally stated that he and Robyn should not in an excellent place, however then he reveals up in a clip displaying the other.

He talks concerning the joys of getting simply his one small household in the present day as they play a household sport across the espresso desk. So, Kody’s take is a bit complicated, however Robyn appears to remain on the identical web page. She would somewhat be in a polygamous household.

Robyn Helps Kind the Youngsters’ Notion

Robyn Brown already made it clear that her three oldest children by no means felt welcome into the household, regardless of Kody Brown adopting them. Now that the household cut up off into separate households, Robyn faces issues together with her youngest two children.

Ariella Brown and Solomon Brown are Kody’s organic offspring. However they don’t have a lot of a relationship with their Sister Wives half-siblings, apart from Robyn’s three oldest kids. Robyn says this presents a dilemma for her.

She isn’t positive if she ought to maintain the reminiscence of the opposite Sister Wives children contemporary of their minds. Robyn worries if she talks about them or Ariella and Solomon see photos of them, then heartbreaking questions emerge. Questions like, why don’t they arrive and see me?

Sister Wives: Perception Through Fridge Issues

When Janelle Brown had a flip to speak into the Sister Wives cameras, she described how uneasy her children had been at Robyn’s home. She stated from the start, there was a “separateness”. Earlier than the fourth spouse got here into the household, all the children, felt at dwelling on the three authentic moms’ houses.

However that didn’t appear to be the case with Robyn. Opening the fridge at her dwelling was adopted by a scolding from the fourth spouse. So, it appears visiting her home, is likely to be uncomfortable.

Christine Brown stated her children would go to Robyn Brown’s home and see their father as a pair with Robyn. But it surely bothered them as a result of they didn’t see this at dwelling with their mother.

So, whereas Robyn waits for the opposite Sister Wives children to achieve out, followers recommend she would possibly need to take the initiative if she desires her children to have a relationship with their siblings. Nonetheless, some suppose her ideas on distancing her children by chopping off any reference to them is likely to be Robyn justifying this for her conscience.

So, Robyn Brown would possibly maintain the children at midnight about their half-siblings. However followers of the TLC sequence recommend it sounds extra like an excuse for conserving them at a distance and nearer to her.

Head again to Cleaning soap Filth for the most recent scoop on Sister Wives.