Sister Wives: Robyn Dubs Herself an Idiot in Season 19 Trailer (VIDEO) – Air Date

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown is upset that she’s the one spouse left from the now-defunct plural marriage within the new Season 19 trailer. Plus, she throws her newfound lack of respect for Kody Brown in his face. Turmoil by the bucket load is about to hit the TLC display screen. And Robyn Brown continues to be sobbing as her world is turned the other way up.

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Feels Like an ‘Fool’

Robyn Brown isn’t the one one who appears sad within the new trailer that dropped at the moment. With one exception, Christine Brown, who simply discovered her new man, David Woolley after they filmed this season.

Talking of recent man, Sister Wives followers get to observe Kody Brown and David Woolley come face-to-face for the primary time. Judging by the look on Kody’s face when the Season 19 trailer zooms in on him, he’s not blissful there’s one other rooster within the room.

However one line particularly stands proud from this trailer. That’s Robyn Brown telling Kody Brown she seems like “the fool” who obtained left behind. And followers appear to agree together with her.

Kody Brown Spews Merciless Phrases for Meri Brown

After all, this Sister Wives trailer is edited to ship extra bang for the drama. However Kody Brown sounds merciless to the followers who’ve eyed this to date.

What he places Meri Brown by way of this season appears unbelievable. However he tends to see himself as a sufferer. Then, by way of all this turmoil, Robyn can solely give attention to what’s been accomplished to her.

Robyn’s issues don’t appear to fall on the opposite wives who left Kody. She doesn’t fear if they are going to be okay on their very own within the preview.

As a substitute, Robyn can solely see how Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown‘s leaving impacts her.

One of many craziest scenes on this Sister Wives trailer comes from Kody whereas he talks to Janelle Brown. She repeatedly tells him they’re accomplished and he doesn’t hear it. At one level he comes again asking her if they might strive once more. However her face affords the reply earlier than she even speaks to his weird request.

Sister Wives: Robyn Jumps on Horse

Janelle’s relationship issues with Kody should get fairly dicey. As a result of she decides she wants a lawyer to get him to settle the land funds on Coyote Cross.

The second spouse from the Sister Wives clan desires the land paid off. A lot of her funds are caught in that property. However after the demeaning phrases Kody bestows on his three ex-wives, he rides off on a horse with Robyn.

To listen to that may sound like a comedy sketch. However, No… actually, he and Robyn Brown jumped on a horse at one level within the video above. The place they’re going nobody is aware of. However, he’s nonetheless brooding over his destiny in life with three wives gone.

He complains, together with Robyn Brown, who now says she misplaced respect for him someplace on this mess. So, it appears to be like like Robyn Brown and her once-shared husband are the unhappiest campers of all of them, on the subsequent season of this TLC collection.

Sister Wives Season 19 airs the primary episode on Sunday, September 15 at 10 pm EST.

Head again to Cleaning soap Dust for the newest buzz on Sister Wives.