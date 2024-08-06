Sister Wives: Robyn Blames Lavish Spending on Her Lanky Legs?

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown turns into a ghost between seasons as she retains off social media, not like her ex-co-wives from the TLC sequence. However she wasn’t all the time like this. There was as soon as a time when she posted an excessive amount of information on social media, and it got here again to chew her.

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Hits Again with Weird Excuse

Robyn Brown wasn’t all the time lacking in motion on social media. She was as soon as fairly gabby. And she or he would additionally chew again on-line when followers’ feedback hit on one thing that peeved her off.

One working example was how she dealt with getting slammed on-line for her money owed. Stories put Robyn in bank card debt for $32,000 when she entered the Brown household, and the followers swooned down on her. Stories additionally indicated that for the household to qualify for the house loans in Vegas, they wanted to repay Robyn’s debt.

She tried to defend this spending when followers jumped throughout her for these lavish spending habits. Plus, followers have been outraged that she dumped these money owed on a household already battling their funds. However Robyn made the error of taking the bait. She gave Sister Wives followers extra gas for his or her fireplace.

She not solely shot again at followers, however she used a number of snarky remarks to do that on the time. The followers strongly instructed that her buying at Victoria’s Secret appeared a bit extravagant. However Robyn defended herself over the place she outlets and why.

Her Debt Paid…

The reported bank cards owed by Robyn Brown have been, Sears, Goal, and Victoria’s Secret. Followers instantly took problem with Victoria’s Secret, They honed in on this as lingerie purchases.

However Robyn assured her followers it wasn’t for lingerie. As an alternative, she shopped there for pants, shirts, and pajamas, for a motive. And, she supplied that motive… her legs are so lengthy, she had no alternative however to buy there.

Kody Brown’s funds have been a multitude when the Sister Wives sequence first rolled out. He wasn’t shy about letting followers know they have been struggling. But, right here comes the brand new spouse with all this debt in tow.

This was again in 2015 when Robyn was one of many Sister Wives spouses who used social media to attach with the followers. The report on her bank cards surfaced and he or she selected to bicker with followers, relatively than ignore it. Or higher but, come clean with it as a mistake.

Whereas her different co-wives often don’t have interaction with followers over unfavorable feedback, Robyn did. So, she tended to rile up the followers when replying to the kind of feedback her co-wives averted.

Robyn tried to defend herself when disparaging blurbs confirmed up on-line. Nevertheless it didn’t assist when she supplied odd explanations just like the one she shot again to followers relating to her Victoria’s Secret spending.

Robyn’s Lanky Legs are the Culprits for Overspending

Robyn Brown knowledgeable her followers that she had no different alternative however to order from Victoria’s Secret. Then to make issues worse, she used her additional lengthy legs and lack of a Walmart for an excuse.

As you possibly can see by Robyn Brown’s feedback above, she stored it going with Sister Wives followers. So, as an alternative of leaving the query alone and shifting on, she used her lanky legs and arms as a motive for buying at Victoria’s Secret.

She additionally mentioned that she wanted to “particular order” garments. As you may think, this went over like a lead balloon with the Sister Wives followers.

One of many feedback hit the nail on the top for the opposite followers. They counsel all Robyn Brown needed to do was say she was younger, made a mistake, after which transfer on. No, as an alternative, her lengthy legs excuse sounded so weird to followers.

Many instructed they, too, had lengthy legs. Or, they know a lady who does, and Victoria’s Secret was not their reply to garments. So, there you’ve gotten it, as an alternative of calling it like it’s, Robyn Brown gives an excuse followers see via.

This Sister Wives bride’s extravagant spending got here with an excuse many see as lame. Robyn’s lengthy legs left her with no alternative, or this TLC superstar would really like the followers to consider.

