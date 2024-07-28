Sister Wives: Meri’s Face Says It All – Photo You Can’t Unsee

Sister Wives star Meri Brown wound up in lots of screenshots all through her time on the TLC collection, they usually’re not at all times flattering. A photograph just lately resurfaced on-line, and it’s stirring up feedback throughout numerous social media websites as a kind of unflattering pics.

Sister Wives: You Can’t Unsee This…

Meri Brown’s facial features tells the story. This turned the costume Meri anticipated to put on as Kody Brown and his 4 co-wives held a dedication ceremony for your complete Sister Wives household.

That is from one of many extra memorable episodes. As a veteran viewer, you may’t neglect the dedication ceremony clothes the Sister Wives girls had made for them. Viewers recommend the style police would have discovered loads of expenses in these outfits.

Beneath, a screenshot captures Meri’s becoming for that costume. Some followers recommend that is the brown bridesmaid costume. Nevertheless it’s not, it’s the dedication ceremony costume she’s trying so sad about in that pic.

Meri’s Not Enthused?

Followers describe Meri Brown’s costume as much more irritating to the eyes than the clothes they wore at Robyn’s marriage ceremony. However in the present day this one makes the rounds on-line once more. So, it presents a fast reminder of one in all a number of fails within the style division the Sister Wives girls endured all through their 18, happening 19 seasons.

It’s exhausting to see Meri trying so terrible when she’s a little bit of a style buff in the present day. By now, Sister Wives followers just about know Meri Brown’s style in garments. And…it appears secure to say this isn’t it.

Sister Wives: Not Her Fashion

Meri is often sporting an elegant informal outfit, however one which can also be snug. This seems extra like a good potato sack, and one fan described the colour as “turd brown”.

However, the costume above was not what Meri Brown initially had in thoughts. The Brown household supplied this dedication occasion a number of seasons into the collection.

Fortunate sufficient for Meri, the costume couldn’t be completed in time. So, she opted for a lime inexperienced store-bought costume for that occasion.

However this photograph makes its approach on-line on occasion, and generally it will get confused as Meri getting fitted for one in all Robyn Brown’s bridesmaid clothes for the primary marriage ceremony ever seen on the present.

With Season 19 drawing close to, followers don’t anticipate to see a style fail something like this for Meri on the TLC collection.

Head again to Cleaning soap Filth for the newest Sister Wives buzz.