Sister Wives: Meri Dragged & Force Fed in Weekend at Bernie’s Do-Over (VIDEO)

Sister Wives star Meri Brown could be out within the chilly from the remainder of the household, however she hasn’t misplaced her humorousness after the demise of her polygamous marriage, featured on the TLC collection. At the moment, some followers even counsel she is so good at making others chortle, that she missed her calling.

So, take one half, Meri Brown, then add one half Jenn Sullivan, and you’ve got created a recipe for laughter (possibly somewhat catastrophe too). Their contribution to on-line comedy this week proved these two have expertise.

Sister Wives: Meri Brown Branches Out

Sister Wives celeb Meri Brown, and her finest good friend Jenn Sullivan, had a while on their palms just lately, sufficient to do a skit that left the followers in hysterics. Every time these two get collectively, there’s laughter.

However they just lately went above and past in a brand new submit that gives some hysterically humorous scenes. Their clip presents the Sister Wives followers one other tackle a film from 1989, “Weekend at Bernie’s”. However, it doesn’t happen at Bernie’s home, as Meri refers to this in her hashtags as “#WeekendAtMeris”.

Weekend at Meri’s…

Meri steps out of her Sister Wives collection persona to reflect the position of Bernie. On this well-known film, he was a man discovered useless at his seashore celebration by two low-level workers. They have been invited to their multi-millionaire boss’s seashore mansion for the weekend.

After they uncover him useless, as a substitute of calling the authorities, they drag him round for the weekend. They concern they are going to be falsely accused of the homicide, in order that they fake he’s nonetheless alive.

Sister Wives: Jenn Sullivan Performs the Greatest Buddy

So, Meri performs an analogous position to Bernie, as she is the useless particular person on this clip. Whereas the video rolls alongside, the music “Folks, Let Me Inform You About My Greatest Buddy” performs within the background.

That is the theme music to the late Sixties and early Nineteen Seventies TV present, “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”. Harry Nilsson sang the tune.

Jenn performs her finest good friend’s caretaker on this clip. She drags Meri round and even props her at a desk to force-feed her a drink. So, Meri Brown and her finest good friend put this collectively, leaving Sister Wives followers rolling in laughter.

Meri and Jenn Dabble in Comedy…

The TLC collection seldom highlighted Meri’s hidden expertise for comedy. However this newest clip that she posted created roaring laughter on-line. When you test it out under, you will note why.

Sister Wives followers obtained much more examples of Meri Brown’s humorousness these days, as she makes a degree of catching a roll of bathroom paper dropped from a aircraft in one other submit. Then she presents recommendation on “life” as the bathroom paper blows throughout her face. Her phrases of knowledge – “Simply roll with It”.

So, as many Sister Wives followers counsel, Meri Brown and Jenn Sullivan may need missed their calling. Comedy appears to come back naturally to those two. Whereas their unique fame got here by means of a TLC collection, possibly their subsequent enterprise ought to be a go on the comedy circuit.

Head again to Cleaning soap Dust for the newest scoop on Sister Wives.