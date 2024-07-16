Sister Wives: Kody’s Woes – Drama Goes Belly-Up for Season 19?

Sister Wives star Kody Brown used a method when rankings dropped, he upped the drama to the extent some hurtful issues performed out on the TLC sequence. However when Season 19 filmed, and Kody opened that bag of methods once more, it’s seemed fairly grim.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown’s Bashing and Dashing Goes Stomach-Up?

Kody Brown may need had some disenchanted wives on his arms over the previous couple of seasons, however the one good factor was, they have been round him. Possibly that wasn’t good for Kody or the wives, as they suffered by way of humiliation, disdain, and household discord.

For the Sister Wives’ spouses and youngsters, this appeared to place them exterior their consolation stage. It’s unhealthy sufficient to expertise such turmoil in your life. However then to have it displayed on nationwide tv, properly, in all probability can’t get a lot worse than that.

So, whereas the Sister Wives followers watched the struggling, the rankings indicated the previous couple of seasons have been a hit. However what’s in retailer for Season 19? How a lot drama will the TLC sequence get out of Kody and Robyn Brown?

Kody confronted these worries as soon as earlier than. Now information about Season 19 suggests he may face these woes once more.

Kody Remoted as Season 19 Dawns

Kody Brown lives in Flagstaff with Robyn Brown. Meri Brown lives at her B&B in Utah, and Christine Brown Woolley resides in Utah as properly together with her new husband.

Whereas Janelle Brown began with a spot in Flagstaff, it appears she spends extra time in North Carolina together with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren than anyplace else nowadays.

Whereas a couple of of the Sister Wives‘ grownup youngsters nonetheless name Flagstaff their residence, some are estranged from their father. So, Kody and Robyn with their 5 youngsters appear to be an entity on their very own right this moment.

Sister Wives: Fishing for the Drama?

With the household now fractured into 4 separate households, some are 1000’s of miles away from the others. So, how do you movie a tv present? Certain, the cameras go to every residence, or no less than that’s what we’ve been led to consider.

However now the Sister Wives followers know that every one three ex-wives moved on to create a brand new lifetime of their very own. So, getting the drama going between Kody and his ex-brides looks as if an not possible feat. Distance alone lessens the opportunity of them no less than bumping into one another round city.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown don’t have anything to complain about regarding the three wives anymore. So, until Kody creates a ploy that places him and Robyn on the rocks for drama, it seems like this new season is a fairly dry one?

Kody must intention all of the juicy name-calling on the solely spouse he has left. The Sister Wives sequence, as followers understand it, is a shadow of itself right this moment. So, to maintain the followers coming again, Kody must discover new methods to ship drama.

Nonetheless, the followers wish to see Janelle, Christine, and Meri within the new chapters of their life. However they’d a lot fairly watch them in a brand new sequence. A by-product of “after” the Sister Wives is one suggestion floating round on-line.

So far as die-hard followers of this present are involved, Kody Brown’s all dried up on the drama. They don’t wish to spend a season of watching Robyn Brown basking within the life they suppose she needed all alongside on the TLC sequence.

