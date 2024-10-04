Sister Wives: Kody’s Sarcasm Didn’t Fly with New Daughter-in-Law?

Sister Wives followers blame Kody Brown‘s sarcastic remarks for prompting his new daughter-in-law to supply a uncommon put up on the TLC sequence after Sunday’s episode.

Kody talked in regards to the occasion that introduced the household collectively on their TLC sequence for the primary time since his three wives left him. All of them attended a marriage, however all through the episode, they solely known as it “the marriage.”

Nobody talked about the bride and groom by identify on the present. However followers knew they have been Logan Brown and Michelle Petty. Now the bride confirms this. However she additionally shares how her new in-laws disenchanted her on their present.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown Household Attends Ghost Wedding ceremony

Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown attended the marriage of Logan Brown and Michelle Petty. Whereas they talked about it for about 2o minutes on Sunday night time’s present, they by no means talked about the bride and groom’s names.

Followers discovered whose wedding ceremony they referred to on Sister Wives. However in addition they puzzled why the couple remained ghosts when the household talked about it.

They supplied a disclaimer on the present that the bride and groom wouldn’t enable the Sister Wives cameras in. This additionally obtained the viewers questioning why Logan and Michelle opted to remain off the sequence.

However they don’t have to surprise anymore. Michelle addressed this in a uncommon social media put up in regards to the TLC present.

Kody’s Daughter-in-Legislation Clears Up Confusion

Michelle Petty posted a proof about why their names omitted of the Sister Wives episode final Sunday. Whereas they advised Kody Brown’s household that they “most well-liked the marriage not talked about on the present in any respect”, the present talked about “a marriage” as an alternative. Kody, his spouse, and his ex-wives talked in regards to the occasion as if it have been generic, utilizing no names.

Nonetheless, Michelle felt it was awkward they by no means talked about her or Logan Brown because the bride and groom. She additionally stated, “at no level have we advised them to by no means point out our names or faux we don’t exist”. She added, “Simply making an attempt to maintain our lives off TV as a lot as we are able to.”

Followers hopped on-line to ask her why they didn’t seem within the sequence. Some viewers inspired them to point out up on the display.

However Kody’s daughter-in-law defined their life is regular and just about mundane. So, filming them wouldn’t be attention-grabbing for anybody to look at. However that’s not all she stated. She critiqued Sunday’s present and shared her disappointment.

Sister Wives: Michelle Petty Factors to Unfavorable Mild Placed on Her Wedding ceremony

Whereas the bride and groom remained nameless throughout Sunday’s episode, the way in which Kody Brown and the opposite adults talked in regards to the wedding ceremony rubbed Michelle the improper method. Michelle wrote, “Seeing an extended rationalization that [the wedding] was unhappy and awkward was not enjoyable to come back throughout on my TikTok FYP lol”. The TLC put up of the couple under was again from once they first turned engaged.

Whereas she by no means talked about Kody or any of the Sister Wives girls, followers knew who she was speaking about. She assured the followers they did their finest to make everybody snug on their special occasion. However that introduced Kody’s spiel to thoughts for the followers.

On Sunday’s episode, Kody appeared into the digicam and stated that he and Robyn have been put within the nook. Subsequent, the Sister Wives father of the groom laughed and stated it was most likely for his or her security, as he felt anger from some relations. So, it appears to be like like Kody Brown and all the ladies he married discovered the occasion awkward within the aftermath of the cut up.

However his daughter-in-law was not impressed that the household let their awkwardness be identified for a very good 20-minute section on Sister Wives. Followers jumped in and prompt, that since they went towards Logan and Michelle’s request, they need to have executed higher.

Viewers thought they need to have at the least talked about their names and reduce out all of the chatter about feeling awkward through the couple’s special occasion. It appears like Kody Brown’s daughter-in-law had that very same practice of thought in regards to the TLC sequence.

