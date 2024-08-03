Sister Wives: Kody’s Kids Are Not Fine – Polygamy Did a Number on Them?

Sister Wives star Kody Brown turned adamant about his younger youngsters being identical to every other younger youngsters, regardless of being in a polygamous household featured on TV. However right this moment a member of the family says that’s not true, the youngsters are usually not positive, as Kody states.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown Didn’t Do the Math

Kody Brown provided a math equation to elucidate his household life initially of every episode. Followers heard his love multiplied and never divided jargon many instances over time. And look the place that acquired him. However for followers, after a number of seasons, the writing was on the wall.

Sister Wives began to divide from the primary season when Robyn Brown caught Kody Brown’s eye. So, because the seasons rolled on, his honeymoon mentality with Robyn by no means waned.

With Season 19 upon us quickly, his multiplication is out the window, and division takes over their Sister Wives household. However Kody’s nephew, Ben Brown suggests Kody can’t probably say his youngsters are simply positive.

They, too, had been victims of division, however it began for them after they had been infants. They had been victims of a father dividing his time between 18 youngsters.

Neglect Goes Hand in Hand with Youngsters of Polygamy?

Ben suggests Kody’s youngsters, like all child from an enormous polygamous household, suffered from “neglect”. Kody had too many youngsters for him to spend the time a guardian wants with every youngster. However Ben states that this can be a hallmark of any polygamous household. Their mission is to have as many youngsters as they’ll.

With every new child, comes much less time to spend with all of the others. That’s the way in which polygamy multiplication works for the youngsters. And Ben says Kody’s youngsters suffered from this neglect.

Sister Wives has been an unofficial research on how polygamy impacts youngsters. Followers will doubtless always remember the ache and struggling seen in Gabriel Brown‘s eyes as he cried over his father. When the grownup youngsters opened as much as the digicam, a number of had some disparaging phrases concerning the patriarch of their household.

Earlier than the household got here to the display, the Brown tribe stored issues underneath wraps. So, the youngsters weren’t functioning as regular youngsters earlier than Sister Wives rolled out.

Sister Wives: Kody’s Children Are Not Okay – Concern Issue

Ben additionally touches on the early days of Kody Brown’s youngsters. They had been taught to concern and distrust regulation enforcement and even their lecturers. Earlier than transferring to Vegas, the Brown youngsters had been taught they needed to maintain their way of life underneath wraps.

The youngsters realized in the event that they didn’t, their daddy might go to jail. Ben factors out this isn’t regular. He contradicts his uncle, who claims in an earlier Sister Wives episode that his youngsters had been identical to mainstream youngsters.

These youngsters had a heavy load on their shoulders to cover who they had been from these round them. So, Kody’s nephew, Ben, defies his uncle’s declare that his youngsters are like all of the others in mainstream society.

From what Ben sees as he watches the TLC sequence for the primary time is that his cousins, Kody Brown’s youngsters, suffered from their polygamy way of life. Ben Brown acknowledges this as a result of he too is the product of a polygamy upbringing.

