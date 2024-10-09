Sister Wives: Kody’s Daughter Slams Him with Slithering Backlash?

Sister Wives star Kody Brown had his say about his children on Sunday’s episode of his TLC sequence, and now, in real-time, it seems backlash rumbles on-line from his offspring. Kody did a quantity on his children by accusing them of severing their relationships over him not loving their moms. Then Kody was additionally joined by Robyn Brown as the 2 pointed their fingers of blame in one other route.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Twist a Betrayal

Sister Wives patriarch, Kody Brown, performed the sufferer card whereas saying he felt “betrayed” by his kids. Then Robyn Brown additionally caught her two cents in. She advised Kody that the children act on what they’ve been advised.

This left viewers surmising that she blames the children’ moms for creating this mindset. Now, Maddie Brown Brush gives a message on-line that Sister Wives followers put in Kody’s lap.

Regardless of his daughter not mentioning names, followers see Kody and Robyn between each line. Kody talked about his daughter Maddie on Sunday evening’s Sister Wives episode.

He talked in regards to the household marriage ceremony they attended. He stated how Maddie shuffled her children away from Kody and Robyn Brown. However, in keeping with Maddie’s mother, Janelle Brown, their daughter had cause to maintain her children away from their grandfather, Kody Brown.

Kody and Robyn Not Re-Household Worthy?

Maddie Brown left names out of a message she posted after Sunday evening’s Sister Wives episode. Nevertheless it wasn’t laborious for the viewers to decipher who she was referring to and why. She gives “a bit of recommendation” to her followers on-line.

She begins by sharing, “If an individual tries to destroy your character, “NEVER re-friend or re-family them”. Then this message makes use of a snake as a comparability.

It describes how a snake sheds its pores and skin, however solely so it could actually develop into a much bigger snake. Sister Wives followers noticed Kody Brown and Robyn Brown throughout this submit, regardless of Maddie not directing it towards anybody by title.

That stated, Sister Wives followers assume Maddie probably didn’t take care of what she heard her father say. So, followers see this as a solution to Kody describing Maddison shuffling the children away from him. Janelle Brown supplied up a proof for her daughter.

Sister Wives: Maddie Brown Brush Prepare of Thought

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown defined that Kody Brown is a grandfather, however he hasn’t seen his daughter’s children in a very long time. So, Maddie Brown Brush doesn’t wish to have her children get to know Kody solely to marvel the place he’s on a regular basis. Janelle stated he by no means made the trouble to hunt them out.

Kody blames his daughter for his lack of visitation as a result of she moved her household to a different coast. So, as an alternative of pointing the finger and making excuses for himself, Sister Wives followers recommend he ought to harness that anger. Then use that power to go ahead and turn out to be a grandfather to these kids. However as an alternative, he appears extra invested in figuring out who is correct or improper right here.

So, there you’ve it, his daughter posted a message with no title connected. Nevertheless it comes on the heels of Kody Brown dissing his children on the newest episode of the TLC sequence.

