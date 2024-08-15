Sister Wives: Kody & Who? Giddy-Up on a Horse in New Season 19 (VIDEO)

Sister Wives Season 19 brings Kody Brown and both Robyn Brown or her daughter to the TLC display screen collectively on the again of a horse. However earlier than that, the final couple left from the now-defunct polygamous marriage exchanged less-than-stellar emotions about one another.

So, it appears protected to say polygamy didn’t work for Kody. However right this moment, it seems like his new life-style of monogamy isn’t doing a lot better.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown’s Mistake

Kody Brown stated some terrible issues about his ex-wives within the final couple of seasons. Now it seems like there’s extra of the identical for season 19.

However within the Sister Wives trailer, Kody goals the brunt of his angst at Meri Brown. She slams him proper again, as he dismisses his marriage to her as a giant mistake.

He’s not unhappy in regards to the divorce, what saddens Kody right this moment is that he married the flawed individual. He verbally slaps Meri by saying their three a long time collectively was a mistake.

Robyn Brown Misplaced Respect for Kody

Now he has Robyn Brown all to himself, with Janelle Brown and Christine Brown leaping ship within the Sister Wives preview. It nonetheless seems like their destiny collectively thus far lacks flowers, doves, and violin music within the background.

Robyn claims within the video that she’s misplaced respect for him. However then he goes for a trip on this trailer, horse and all.

His fourth spouse can’t discover the extent or respect she as soon as had for Kody as a husband. On this Sister Wives trailer, she tells him this.

Sister Wives: Is that Robyn Dressed for the Activity at Hand or Daughter?

Robyn Brown additionally says she feels just like the “fool” who bought left behind as her co-wives depart Kody and this polygamous marriage separately.

So, this Sister Wives trailer demonstrates that each one is just not hunky-dory for Robyn Brown and her one-woman-man. However he does take a break from all of it and goes horseback driving via a meadow.

Nonetheless, the image is simply too distant to pinpoint if that’s Robyn with her or him daughter. Whether it is certainly one of her women, followers say she seems similar to her mother.

It’s straightforward to see within the video above, that this wasn’t an impromptu occasion. One rider is provided with driving gear. This contains that cute little hat and the knee-high driving boots. However not the opposite…

Kody Brown is with out the horseback-riding garb. He’s not sporting a hat on his head. As a substitute, he lets these ringlets blow within the wind. However followers recommend that this trailer goes to point out that via all of the drama, Kody nonetheless finds a brand new solution to spotlight himself for the digital camera.

So, time will inform if it’s Kody and Robyn or Kody and Robyn’s daughter taking day trip to giddy-up on their horse in Season 19 of this TLC sequence. Sister Wives airs the brand new season on September 15, at 10 pm EST on TLC.

