Sister Wives: Kody Trying to Cheat Ex-Wives by Yanking House Off Market

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has taken his and Robyn Brown‘s costly Flagstaff home off the market. This resolution coincides with Christine Brown submitting a lawsuit in opposition to her ex, Kody that would value him large bucks.

So, the query on everybody’s thoughts is – is Kody enjoying actual property video games to keep away from paying what he owes to 1 (or extra) of his ex-wives? As a result of all three of his exes have cash that’s tied up within the fairness of Robyn and Kody’s dwelling.

On TLC’s Sister Wives, the timeline of occasions is as follows:

In August, Kody and Robyn listed their 4,400 sq. foot, five-bedroom, four-bath dwelling for $1.65 million. This was almost double the $890,000 they paid for it in 2019.

Then on September fifteenth, Sister Wives season 19 premiered. And, the next day, Christine’s lawyer filed a lawsuit in opposition to Kody Brown. The go well with is to ascertain Kody’s paternity as Truely Brown’s father. With that comes a requirement for present and again baby help funds.

By October eighth, Kody had taken the home off the market. However, not earlier than slashing the value by $700,000 to $949,000. This quantity was simply $59,000 above their buy worth from 5 years earlier.

This transfer appears suspicious. What have been Kody and Robyn’s motives for pulling the itemizing? May they’ve slashed the value, then pulled the itemizing, to make it look like there isn’t any fairness in the home? Or no curiosity available in the market?

Sister Wives: Kody Brown Takes Flagstaff Home Off Market Amid Christine’s Lawsuit

Sister Wives followers noticed the household transfer from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, in mid-2018. And this was the start of their present monetary entanglements.

When Robyn discovered her massive dream home in 2019, she and Kody didn’t come up with the money for for the down fee. On the time, Kody was nonetheless spiritually married to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.

So, all three of his different Sister Wives, needed to kick in a few of their very own cash in the direction of the down fee. In different phrases – all three of the opposite wives paid in the direction of the down fee on Robyn Brown’s home.

Janelle believed that the contributions have been massive sufficient to warrant including her, Meri, and Christine on the authorized paperwork (just like the mortgage). However, Kody refused. And claimed that it was essential to “defend” Robyn’s property.

Robyn addressed this on a Sister Wives episode. She requested, “How do you… how do you calculate, how do you work that out? It’s so complicated.”

Besides it’s not. They understand how a lot every spouse gave them. That’s the principal of the mortgage. So, she and Kody owe that plus an inexpensive rate of interest. That is much like what Kody and Robyn Brown would have needed to pay for a second mortgage to cowl the down fee they couldn’t afford themselves.

Or, you might take the amount of money every spouse put in in the direction of the home, and depend it in the direction of a share of possession. As an illustration, if every spouse put in equal quantities then every would personal 25% of the home.

Now, merely get the expensive Flagstaff home appraised and pay every ex-wife their share of the proceeds from the sale after the mortgage is paid off. Straightforward peasy.

However claiming that it’s too laborious to calculate compensation, so that you don’t should pay it again is ludicrous.

SW: Janelle, Meri, and Christine Owed Cash from Robyn’s Home Down Cost?

Janelle Brown already talked about on a current episode getting a lawyer to resolve the difficulty. As a result of Kody mentioned on Sister Wives that he refuses to speak about it together with her. Or give her any particulars.

The mixture of Janelle’s risk of authorized motion and Christine’s lawsuit for baby help might clarify why Kody’s doesn’t wish to promote the home proper now.

If he and Robyn obtain money from the sale, they might be required to pay a portion to Christine for again baby help when the courtroom ruling is issued.

Christine ought to be entitled to not less than three years of again baby help, if no more. Rather a lot is determined by when Kody stopped supporting Truely Brown. Plus, he’ll should pay ongoing baby help till Truely turns 18 (or probably longer if she attends school).

As for Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown, they need to, at a minimal, have the ability to get better the cash they invested. Plus curiosity, capped at 10% in line with Arizona state legislation.

If Kody Brown sells the property, he possible can be pressured to repay his three ex-wives for his or her funding.

By selecting to not promote, Kody and Robyn could possibly delay repaying Meri, Janelle, and Christine. This truly provides Kody and Robyn a purpose to by no means promote the home.

The truth is, in the event that they did transfer to a unique dwelling, they may hold the home and switch it into rental property. Wouldn’t you want to remain at an enormous AirBNB close to Coyote Go owned by Robyn and Kody Brown and see all her “superior art work” on the partitions?