Sister Wives: Kody & Robyn’s Staged Scenes Foiled by Bizarre Sightings (PHOTOS)

Sister Wives stars Robyn Brown and Kody Brown forgot a couple of issues when a scene in real-time appeared to seek out its approach into the brand new season of the TLC collection. It’s as if Robyn and Kody’s household went by way of a time warp and again once more.

The present slipped newer scenes into an episode filmed nearly two years in the past. Followers turned livid when it appeared apparent they tried to idiot the viewers. However one factor they couldn’t cover was the expansion spurts of two youngsters, and that was the lifeless giveaway.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown & Robyn Brown Seem Uneasy

The scenes in query have Robyn Brown and Kody Brown trying extraordinarily uneasy in Sunday night time’s Sister Wives episode. Appalled viewers hopped on-line after watching the now monogamous couple in what followers describe as a staged recreation night time.

The couple tried to indicate they lived a traditional household life after their polygamous marriage imploded. So, Kody, Robyn, Ariella Brown, Solomon Brown, Breanna Brown, and Aurora Brown hunkered down for a household recreation night time.

However after the Sister Wives followers bought by way of critiquing what they watched, it appeared the sport night time was something however regular. Viewers plucked each final feather off what they see as a tragic try and feather a cheerful nest on digicam for Kody, Robyn, and Robyn’s youngsters.

Robyn and Kody didn’t present the feelings one may count on to see throughout their “night time” of household enjoyable. Robyn specifically seemed very uneasy. She stored trying over on the digicam, extra so than maintaining her eyes on the enjoyable at hand. However that’s nothing whenever you have a look at the tell-tale indicators that these scenes have been not too long ago filmed after which popped into this season.

Household Sport Evening – Not Occurring for Robyn & Kody…

The Jenga recreation that the household selected to play, appeared like a brand new idea to all of them. Followers assumed they simply picked up the sport earlier within the day for this filmed occasion. Jenga is an intricate recreation of stability. The way in which they performed the picket blocks shocked followers. Kody positioned the blocks on a guide on the ground, and beneath that was carpeting.

Even novice Jenga gamers know it’s a desk recreation. So, this alone prompted followers to ask how a lot actuality was in these scenes. Many Sister Wives followers supplied their feedback about this not being “recreation night time”. As a substitute, it was extra like “recreation afternoon”.

Regardless of the efforts to dam out the daylight with what seemed like a sheet over the window, the solar nonetheless got here shining by way of. So their household time wasn’t going down at night time. Maybe the most important clue that these Sister Wives recreation night time scenes have been staged comes with the folks themselves.

Though there have been loads of different hints that they staged the day, time, and even the yr. One big clue for followers was the clock on the wall that pointed to 4. So, with the sheet exposing the sunshine, it seemingly means that is 4 within the afternoon.

This makes it an hour or so earlier than dinner. So, they’ve recreation night time and eat caramel apples as a substitute of dinner. As soon as they completed up with Jenga, they moved to a card recreation. As you possibly can see within the screenshot under, the clock now reads 4:45, so that they’ve been at it for at the least 45 minutes.

The Sister Wives followers additionally felt the dialog between Kody Brown and Robyn Brown nearly appeared pressured. Kody promised to surrender caramel apples for good if Ariella Brown didn’t knock the Jenga blocks over. Robyn Brown adopted together with her query of why he mentioned that. However she didn’t appear enthusiastic about her husband’s reply. This mundane dialog continued with Kody saying he didn’t assume Ariella may do it.

Sister Wives: Superb Progress Spurt…

Sister Wives followers’ largest clue got here with the 2 youngest youngsters. Season 19 was filmed nearly two years in the past. However followers may inform that these household night time scenes have been filmed very not too long ago. Then they have been seemingly spliced into Season 19. The looks of the 2 youngest youngsters was a lifeless giveaway.

Ariella Brown and Solomon Brown have been the identical age in these scenes as they’re immediately. So, until they each went by way of a miraculous development spurt, these youngsters performed recreation night time with Kody and Robyn inside the previous couple of months. This didn’t happen a few years again.

Subsequent week’s preview exhibits Ariella and Solomon a few years youthful than they have been for recreation night time. So, Sunday night time’s episode introduced us Robyn Brown appearing very mechanically. Then, whereas the scenes performed out, Kody Brown appeared tongue-tied when attempting to make dialog.

Then add the odd snacks, the solar blocked out with a sheet, and enjoying a desk recreation on the ground, all appeared odd. However the sudden getting older of the youngsters appeared to blow their cowl of a staged “regular” household night time for Robyn Brown and Kody Brown on their TLC collection.

Head again to Cleaning soap Grime for the most recent buzz on Sister Wives.