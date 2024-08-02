Sister Wives: Kody & Robyn Demolish Parts of Their House While Filming Season 19?

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Robyn Brown may discover all of the feedback about their residence being a large number after the final time they filmed their TLC present inside their home. Or perhaps they simply felt crowded with a lot stuff of their environment. However both approach, it seems like they did one thing about it.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown Jumps on It

Kody Brown desires to maintain their collection up and going. However Robyn Brown doesn’t prefer it, or so she mentioned. Nonetheless, prefer it or not, it’s their revenue.

The final two seasons got here with loads of jaw-dropping leisure for the viewers. So, how can they keep this drama now that everybody has gone their separate methods?

There’s not rather more mud-slinging they’ll whip up, because it appears they mentioned all of it. So, perhaps Kody determined to reinvent himself for Sister Wives Season 19, beginning with what he’s doing to his home, or Robyn’s home as he likes to name it.

Kody and Robyn Brown Have A Lot Of Stuff

Sister Wives followers turned astonished over the within of the now-monogamous couple’s residence. Counter area appeared scarce of their enormous kitchen. Desk tops, chairs, and even the ground had stuff strewn throughout them.

Up till this episode with the messy home, each time the Sister Wives filmed scenes at Robyn and Kody’s home, it was outdoors. Even when the opposite co-wives visited their residence, all of them sat outdoors.

After lastly seeing the within of their place, the followers surmise that the mess is what they hid by not permitting filming inside beforehand. However now it seems like some new happenings floor at Kody and Robyn’s property.

Sister Wives: Feather Their Outdated Nest

Kody Brown bought Robyn Brown’s home in 2019 for $890,000. In the present day, the estimated worth is $1.8 million, so it gained substantial worth.

However, it seems like Kody and Robyn quietly did some main stuff to their residence after 18 permits had been granted to those householders.

These renovations doubtless occurred across the identical time the cameras filmed Season 19. They took out the permits on the finish of final 12 months. The permits issued about the identical time the crew visited all of the Sister Wives’ homes to movie.

So, these permits embrace issues like roofing, electrical improve, yard, and “presumably demolish some components of the house”. Now, that wording appeared a bit odd to some followers.

So, it seems like viewers may even see Kody and Robyn have components of their residence demolished, however what a part of the house or why, stays to be seen. It’s presumably Sister Wives followers get some scenes of Kody swinging round a sledgehammer, taking down partitions.

So, as an alternative of pulling his ex-wives characters aside, like he did in the previous few seasons, perhaps he’s taken to increase the home. That mentioned, when the TLC cameras filmed for Season 19, perhaps the monogamous couple began tearing down items of the home as leisure?

