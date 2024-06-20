Sister Wives: Kody Faces a Hard Sell as Season 19 Spoilers Surface

Sister Wives Season 19 places Kody Brown and his prolonged household again on the display, however spoilers have already turned some followers bitter towards the TLC sequence. When information emerged about among the highlights from the brand new season, shocked followers took to social media. Right here’s why…

Sister Wives: Kody Brown Doesn’t Know What Hit Him

Kody Brown wallows in his losses as the brand new season opens. So, does this sound acquainted? It ought to as a result of the sequence picks up proper the place it left off within the final season. However what obtained the viewers actually up in arms was after they realized what else they will count on to observe. And why would they name this a “new” season of Sister Wives?

Positive, followers already know that Kody was in distress. However now Sister Wives viewers will witness the detailed elements of that gloom and doom.

The viewers surmise they will even see how Robyn Brown handles her husband of their new monogamous world. However the complaints concerning the sequence being lame are adopted by ideas it’s time to name it a day.

Sister Wives followers supply a laundry record of the explanation why it’s worn out its leisure worth, additionally they counsel the time limit when they need to have let down the curtain for good.

How Are Followers Anticipated to Watch This?

Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband Tony Padron dropped one in every of their movies just lately. So, the spoilers the Sister Wives followers are speaking about got here from Kody’s daughter throughout this video. Whereas Mykelti is normally very correct along with her tidbits about what to anticipate, these will not be official TLC spoilers.

After Mykelti shared this information concerning the upcoming season, a debate surfaced. Mykelti mentioned the Sister Wives viewers will see Christine Brown and David Woolley courting. That was not what these followers wished to listen to.

One fan appeared to sum it up with their remark. They write, “We had a Christine marriage ceremony particular already, and now they’re going to indicate her courting her now husband that we watched her marry? So dumb.”

Sister Wives: Is it Time for the Solar to Set on Kody & Household?

Followers counsel that as a result of the brand new season is up to now behind in filming, what you’ll watch is already a 12 months previous. So, this isn’t interesting to lots of the followers.

One other on-line dialog has people campaigning for TLC to tug the plug. They counsel the loss of life of Garrison Brown ought to have been the jumping-off level.

Kody Brown’s daughter additionally revealed that Sister Wives Season 19 kicks off someday in August or September. So, till then, all followers can do is wait and see what TLC has in retailer.

