Sister Wives: Clouds Darken for Robyn Ahead of Season 19

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown despises doing the TLC sequence, what she dislikes much more is watching herself in scenes after which being anticipated to touch upon them.

Tony Padron, Kody Brown’s son-in-law, revealed this in an interview after final season. However, forward of Season 19, secrets and techniques from the now-defunct polygamous marriage make their solution to the floor. One other co-wife not too long ago spoke out about spouse quantity 4 and followers had been shocked.

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown’s Darkish Cloud Will get Darker

Robyn is aware of she’s lengthy been thought of by the followers because the homewrecker of the massive polygamous household. She’s commented on this earlier than.

When the Sister Wives sequence first got here to the display screen, the co-wives praised this new and youthful spouse for her communication expertise between the 5 spouses. However it appears again then, to make Kody Brown comfortable, you additionally needed to make his latest bride comfortable.

It appears the unique three wives discovered that early on. Possibly they didn’t even understand all of the reward they gave her, however they did. The e-book they penned a number of years again is stuffed with good issues they attribute to Robyn.

Reward for Robyn is Onerous to Come by In the present day

Whereas Kody Brown nonetheless sees Robyn as his all the pieces, his co-wives and a number of other of the grownup youngsters opened up about their lives together with her. As soon as the three co-wives left their shared husband, they talked. All apart from Meri Brown, that’s.

However Meri lastly provided some ideas about Robyn in a brand new interview. So, not solely does the now monogamous spouse have Sister Wives followers choosing her aside, however her co-wives additionally provided some less-than-stellar ideas about her.

However at the moment, apart from Kody, reward for Robyn Brown appears exhausting to come back by. Meri Brown was as soon as thought of her finest buddy…or was she?

Sister Wives: Tainted Forward of Season 19?

Janelle Brown and Christine Brown had been vocal about their issues with Robyn after they left the household. However Meri Brown was the one Sister Wives bride who stored quiet. The fourth spouse monopolizing Kody’s time was the primary drawback for Janelle and Christine.

Now on this newest interview, Meri weighs in. So, when requested if Robyn wished her to go away, Meri wasn’t certain about that.

Meri advised that Robyn seemed unhappy on the considered her leaving their shared husband. However it appeared “issues weren’t matching up” with Kody and his youngest spouse had been saying on the time.

So, within the final season, Sister Wives followers watched Robyn Brown coax Meri with tales that Kody confirmed some promise about taking her again. However it appears the youngest spouse gave her then-co-wife a false sense of safety.

Robyn Not Successful Any Recognition Contest?

Robyn Brown was the goal of a variety of ugly fan feedback on-line. However as soon as the unique three wives left, two of them virtually instantly provided up their true emotions about Robyn. So, it was seemingly powerful listening to stuff from strangers, however then her ex-co-wives added some gas to that Sister Wives fireplace.

Lastly, Meri, who appeared to guard Robyn up till not too long ago, breaks her silence. Now that needs to be an enormous thorn in Robyn Brown’s facet. In any case, they referred to as themselves “finest associates” for years.

Robyn and Kody stored a low profile in the course of the hiatus between the final season and the upcoming Season 19. Possibly they hoped issues would die down. Each turned targets of fan mudslinging after they become a monogamous couple.

However it simply retains piling on for Robyn Brown, as now Meri Brown’s newest interview affords proof to what the followers have mentioned all alongside… Robyn Brown was appearing when wanting Meri Brown to remain. They suppose getting Kody to herself was at all times the top aim for her on the TLC sequence.

Head again to Cleaning soap Dust for the most recent buzz on Sister Wives.