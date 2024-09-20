Sister Wives: Christine’s Shocking Lawsuit – Kody Not Truely’s Legal Father

Sister Wives star Christine Brown filed a lawsuit in opposition to Kody Brown over paternity and retro baby assist for Truely Brown. However that’s not simply the tip of the iceberg. As Season 19 of their TLC present will get underway, it additionally appears to be like just like the drama flares up in real-time.

Reviews point out his ex-wife and the mom of six of his kids sued him for baby assist and custody of their 14-year-old daughter. Followers of the fact collection are enraged over the knowledge that has out of the blue made headlines. Additionally they marvel if this would possibly point out Season 20 is on the best way.

Sister Wives: Truely Brown within the Center of Christine Brown & Kody Brown Battle

Truely Brown moved out of Arizona and settled in Utah together with her mother, Christine Brown. On the time, Christine stated she felt it was the correct factor to do. Her daughter’s relationship with Kody Brown was good again then. So, to protect it, she determined a transfer away was the best way to go. Then solely increments of visiting her father would maintain the connection good, or so she thought.

The Sister Wives patriarch was livid over Truely transferring tons of of miles away. Christine stated on the time, “I knew that I used to be taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like one of the best ways to protect Truely’s relationship with Kody was to maneuver her away from him.”

Kody’s take was very totally different when he bought his flip alone in entrance of the Sister Wives cameras. “For Christine to assume that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and simply ‘preserving’ it — that’s such B.S.”

Why is Truely’s Start Certificates Lacking Kody’s Identify?

In addition to just a few followers joking about how Christine Brown is about to trigger Kody the lack of one other kidney, most give her a thumbs as much as go after what’s rightfully hers. However many had been shocked to listen to Kody will not be named on Truely’s delivery certificates.

Sister Wives followers remark that they had been led to imagine Kody was named because the dad on all his children’ delivery certificates. They mentioned this a few occasions on the present. So, why is Christine’s youngest daughter Truely with out the identify Kody Brown on this essential authorized doc?

Some followers recommend this might need to do with the advantages Christine Brown acquired as a single mom with six children. If that’s the case, in addition they assume this might open a can of worms.

Sister Wives: Christine Throws the E book at Ex?

Christine Brown, 52, filed the lawsuit on Monday, September 16. She requests the court docket set up Truely Brown’s paternity as Kody, 55, will not be on her delivery certificates. Plus, she is in search of baby assist, together with retroactive funds.

This will get much more attention-grabbing for the Sister Wives followers as Christine additionally filed for a home relations injunction. Whereas this injunction lists a number of issues, one half might tame the Sister Wives present down a bit. This injunction stops harassment for each events. It additionally stops each events from slinging “demeaning” or “disparaging” phrases about one another.

Nicely, that ship already sailed. The terrible issues they are saying about one another and to one another change into a part of the drama that brings the viewers again every season. Sister Wives followers discover this growth far more attention-grabbing than this new season, and lots of see it as hints that Season 20 of the TLC collection is within the works.

Head again to Cleaning soap Dust for the newest scoop on Sister Wives.