Sister Wives: Christine Rates Co-Wives’ Couches as Dirty, Stained, or Pristine

Sister Wives star Christine Brown tells a narrative with out treading cautiously in regards to the housekeeping habits of her once-co-wives. The TLC movie star additionally will get brutally trustworthy about retaining her personal home clear.

Whereas followers of the sequence have already got a good suggestion of every spouse’s housekeeping tendencies, Christine’s critique of all 4 wives’ couches would possibly shock you.

Sister Wives: Meri Brown – Squeaky Clear?

Christine Brown begins her critique by portray a verbal image of how Meri Brown retains her house. She does this by critiquing her sofa. Sister Wives followers have seen the within of the homes that Meri referred to as house to this point by means of the decade-plus of seasons.

It’s straightforward to see she’s neat and orderly, and it reveals within the background when the Sister Wives digicam movies inside her house. Christine introduced up couches after she shared a common rule handed alongside to all 18 youngsters. “No consuming” within the residing rooms of the 4 homes.

However regardless of that rule, it nonetheless occurs. However not at Meri’s home. Christine studies you gained’t discover a crumb below Meri’s sofa and her home is “spotless”.

So, Meri’s sofa is in showroom situation, and her then-co-wife recommended it can final her a “lifetime”. It seems like the unique first spouse’s house stands because the closest to being flawlessly clear out of all 4.

Janelle Brown & Youngsters – Life Occurs In Their Residence

Janelle Brown is all about her youngsters having fun with life. Plus, way back, she admitted that she had no adorning expertise. So Christine Brown helped her with the decor that made her home seem like a house.

Sister Wives followers have seen the relaxed look of Janelle’s household whereas in her home. It positive seems like her youngsters have free rein so far as a snack on the sofa.

Plus, her fur infants even have the run of the place. So, when Christine describes Janelle’s sofa as having meals stains, in addition to her rug, that’s nothing greater than the imprints of residing.

Yep, life occurs at Janelle’s home as all six of her youngsters grew up bending that rule. All her youngsters are adults in the present day. However rising up, this was a rule meant to be damaged in not simply Janelle’s house however Christine’s house as properly.

Sister Wives: Christine Brown Sugarcoats Nothing

Life occurred at Christine Brown’s home, very very similar to Janelle’s place. Christine mentioned her sofa obtained “actually, actually soiled, actually, actually quick”. She finds wrappers stuffed between her sofa cushions. Plus, forks and plates below her couches.

Christine laid it on thick for the critique of her couches. However Sister Wives followers have seen her household in motion. Janelle and Christine Brown every have six youngsters, so life of their houses got here with put on and tear on furnishings.

However in the present day with the children grown, there’s no extra tribe leaping round Christine’s home, besides Truely Brown. So, her new home together with her new hubby seems extra like a showroom.

Nonetheless, she has areas outfitted with all of the issues youngsters like to play with for when the grandchildren cease by.

However then there’s Robyn Brown. When Christine gave these critiques of the couches, the Sister Wives youngsters had been all nonetheless younger. So, whereas Christine’s digs look a lot neater lately, followers suppose Robyn seems like she’s faltering within the housekeeping division.

Robyn Brown’s Sofa – Comparability of Yesterday & Immediately

On the time these sofa critiques surfaced, Robyn Brown’s sofa was described by Christine as “pristine”. The remainder of her home adopted go well with again then. However one thing modified drastically for the fourth spouse of Kody Brown.

One of many final time cameras filmed inside Robyn and Kody’s home, followers had been shocked. Pristine was the final phrase they might use to explain it. You’ll be able to try the Sister Wives‘ youngest spouse’s housekeeping right here, with screenshots from inside her house.

Robyn’s home was piled excessive with stuff. Followers recommend you’ll be hard-pressed to search out an open area to place one thing down, The desk, counter tops, and tabletops had been overflowing.

So, it seems like Christine Brown and Robyn Brown traded locations. Immediately, pristine would doubtless describe Christine’s home greater than Robyn’s.

However as one fan recommended after getting a gander at Robyn’s place, it seems like a hoarder lives there. So, there you could have it, the well-known girls from the TLC sequence couches appear to inform their housekeeping tales.

