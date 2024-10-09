Sister Wives’ Christine Brown, David Woolley’s Relationship Timeline

Christine Brown has gushed about her sturdy reference to David Woolley following her break up from Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star, who rose to fame after showing within the hit TLC collection with Kody, shocked followers when she introduced their breakup in November 2021.

Christine, who shares six kids with the polygamist, dove again into the relationship scene in January 2023. One month later, she debuted her romance with Woolley. “I lastly discovered the love of my life, David. The primary time he held me shut, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” she wrote by way of Instagram in February 2023, alongside many images of the duo.

In his personal social media submit, Woolley showered Christine with love, writing, “Once I’m with you, we simply sit in our personal little bubble and the world can go round us and we’re simply standing nonetheless and it’s excellent and I’ve by no means felt like this earlier than.”

Woolley proposed in April 2023, and so they received married almost six months later.

Scroll down for Christine and Woolley’s full relationship timeline: