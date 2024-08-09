SiriusXM and Pandora’s Artist Accelerator Artist Alex Warren Featured On An Exclusive Session

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rising singer-songwriter Alex Warren, the most recent member of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Artist Accelerator program was featured in an unique session that included a efficiency and interview for SiriusXM’s Hits 1 and The Pulse channels.

Alex has emerged as one of many largest Gen Z stars, connecting with followers on social media by means of his journey from homelessness to his present rise to stardom. Since SiriusXM started spotlighting Warren in 2022, he’s achieved a number of hits, together with his breakthrough “Earlier than You Depart Me,” “One Extra I Love You,” “Bear in mind Me Glad,” “Save You a Seat,” and his single “Carry You Residence.”

Alex’s newest single, “Carry You Residence,” is at the moment in rotation on a few of Pandora’s flagship stations, together with “At this time’s Hits,” Pop House,” and “Afterglow.”

The Artist Accelerator program helps to interrupt and develop artists by leveraging the attain of SiriusXM and Pandora. Together with Warren, the Artist Accelerator program additionally contains R&B singer Coco Jones, country-grunge artist Austin Snell, hard-rock group Sleep Concept, Latin expertise Gonzy and extra.