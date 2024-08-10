Sir Rod Stewart Calls In Sick For The Final Show Of His 13-Year Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Music legend Sir Rod Stewart canceled the ultimate efficiency of his long-standing residency Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.

Stewart canceled the present, which might have been his two hundredth efficiency of the residency, citing sickness.

“I’m desperately sorry to overlook this two hundredth present celebration. Most individuals can work with strep throat however clearly not me,” the music icon shared through social media on Thursday.

The present, scheduled for August seventh, was supposed because the capstone to Stewart’s residency at Caesars Palace, which is now in its thirteenth 12 months.

Luckily, for followers, Stewart introduced that he will probably be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2025 with a brand new residency, known as the Encore Exhibits that can Stewart revisiting his greatest hits together with swing, deep cuts, and “surprises” from the songbook.

“I’m completely gutted. I’ve been trying ahead to this live performance for therefore lengthy. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has induced. Fortunately, we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you there,” he added.