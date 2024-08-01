‘Singled Out’ Game Show Performer Was 66

Randal Malone, who confirmed up in dozens of low-budget films and performed a “movie star” on the Nineties MTV relationship sport present Singled Out, has died. He was 66.

Malone died Sunday at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys after an extended battle with kidney illness, his household introduced.

Since 2004, Malone served as president of the Southern California Movement Image Council, a charitable group that was based in 1936 and stays one of many longest-running teams of its variety.

Whereas signing autographs to advertise Sundown After Darkish (1996), through which he appeared alongside former youngster star Margaret O’Brien and onetime silent-film star Anita Web page, Malone was noticed by producer Keven Undergaro.

He was then employed for Singled Out, which counted amongst its hosts Chris Hardwick, Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra. He portrayed numerous characters through the present’s three seasons, together with “Movie Star Randal Malone”; he wore gloves and used a cigarette holder as a male model of Norma Desmond from Sundown Boulevard.

Following the present’s cancellation in 1998, he hosted segments for the Recreation Present Community.

Malone was born on Could 29, 1958, in Owensboro, Kentucky. As a toddler, he obtained focused on present enterprise when his father, a micro-midget automotive racer, launched him to Marty Robbins, Patsy Cline and different performers who had been visiting the racetrack.

At 13, he had an uncredited function in The Marshall of Windy Hole (1972), a movie that starred veteran Hollywood cowboys Ken Maynard and Tex Ritter however was by no means launched.

After incomes a bachelor’s diploma in theater from Murray State College, Malone made his Los Angeles stage debut in a manufacturing of Annie Get Your Gun in Glendale. He was honored because the “Most Promising Actor in Hollywood” by the Southern California Movement Image Council and introduced with the award by Bob Hope.

Identified for his over-the-top persona, Malone appeared in additional than 50 movies — many horror, many going straight to video — together with The Triggerman (1997), Vampire Femmes (1999), Hollywood Mortuary (2000), The Crawling Mind (2002), Creepies 2 (2006), Psychon Invaders (2006), Dahmer vs. Gacy (2010), Frankenstein Rising (2010) and Rat Scratch Fever (2011).

Over time, he developed shut friendships with many actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age, amongst them O’Brien, Web page, Rose Marie and Jerry Maren. He performed backgammon with Lucille Ball, served as a pallbearer at Ann Miller’s funeral and delivered a keynote speech at Ginger Rogers’ funeral.

He additionally was lively in philanthropic pursuits, similar to aiding the Movement Image & Tv Nation Home and Hospital in Woodland Hills.

Survivors embrace his mom, Shirley; brothers Donald and James; sister Allison; and his associate of 38 years, Michael Schwibs. A memorial service is being scheduled.