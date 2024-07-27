Singing, ceremonies and straw hats: Olympics opening ceremony in Tahiti centers Polynesian culture

PAPARA, Tahiti (AP) — Tahitian dancers in palm-leaf skirts mingled with Olympic surfers, locals and vacationers because the opening ceremony for the Summer season Video games commenced in French Polynesia on Friday morning, some 10,000 miles away from the primary ceremony in Paris.

“The individuals of Tahiti, we’re all enchanted to have these Olympics video games right here and to welcome all our pals from all around the world,” President of French Polynesia Moetai Brotherson advised The Related Press. “This can be a once-in-a-lifetime alternative for us. All of the world is us for this mighty wave.”

Simply steps from the ocean and set in opposition to the luxurious inexperienced mountains of Tahiti, the occasion was closely centered on Polynesian tradition: Guests have been welcomed with conventional Tahitian singing, dancing and ceremonies. Native authorities, Olympics and browsing officers had hand-woven palms positioned round their necks upon arrival. White tents supplied a shady spot for distributors to promote native greens, Polynesian crafts and meals.

Dancers carry out throughout a gap ceremony for the 2024 Summer season Olympics browsing competitors Friday, July 26, 2024, in Papara, Tahiti. (AP Picture/Gregory Bull)

Throughout one a part of the ceremony athletes sealed banana leaves right into a vessel, following an ancestral custom in Polynesian tradition — referred to as Rahiri — used as a prelude to essential occasions to safe the peace and union of these competing. Throughout one other a part of the ceremony, athletes from totally different international locations poured sand right into a single communal container, symbolizing unity and respect for the ocean.

Earlier than the occasion, surfer Caroline Marks from the USA stated she was excited to be returning to the Olympics after she positioned fourth on the Tokyo Olympics, the place Olympic browsing first debuted.

“That is method totally different from Tokyo, once we have been in pandemic and there have been no spectators — it felt secluded,” she advised AP. “This Olympics positively have a special vibe and it’s nice to be again.”

The occasion was open to the general public, with locals and vacationers alike attending.

“I feel it’s a extremely nice alternative for us to indicate our tradition to the world and actually show that we exist,” stated native guesthouse proprietor Hiro Boosie, 25. “We wish to present what sort of individuals we’re to the world.”

Regardless of further safety corresponding to police checkpoints and a few highway closures nearer to the Olympic venues, vacationers stated that they felt their go to to Tahiti through the Olympics was up to now a easy and welcoming expertise.

“The locals are superb, and I really feel that it’s truly very properly organized for vacationers to be right here,” stated Dhikra Bahri, 23, who was visiting from Tunisia.

Worldwide Browsing Affiliation president Fernando Aguerre introduced that the browsing competitors would begin the next day. Surf forecasts predict the situations shall be favorable. Solely 4 days of a 10-day window shall be allotted for the competitors, dependent upon wave situations.

All through the week, rivals have been seen paddling out to the world-famous waves of Teahupo’o beginning earlier than dawn to reap the benefits of unique entry to the placement for coaching forward of the competitors.

In Teahupo’o, residents have spent the ultimate days earlier than the competitors getting ready their city for the inflow of additional individuals: Households have cleaned trash and particles from beachside strolling paths, prolonged their enterprise hours and constructing do-it-yourself grime highway bumps.

The 2024 browsing occasion units the Olympic document for the competitors held furthest away from a number metropolis. ___

