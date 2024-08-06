Singer Victoria Canal Slams Tom Cruise Dating Rumors

Singer Victoria Canal can’t consider she has discovered herself within the middle of Tom Cruise courting rumors.

“Guys, that is actually bonkers, however apparently the tabloids assume I’m courting Tom Cruise,” Canal, 25, wrote through Instagram on Monday, August 5. “I’m deceased.💀 Let’s simply cease this in its tracks — I’m sorry to bum u out however I’m not courting the person, albeit a beautiful particular person & artist. lol by no means thought I must make clear that out loud in my life.”

In June, Cruise, 62, was noticed on the Glastonbury Pageant in England the place he was capable of meet Canal after she joined Coldplay onstage for the band’s headlining set.

Days later, the Spanish-American singer shared through Instagram that Crusie flew “me & my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere !!!!”

Most just lately, Canal posted a photograph with Bruce Springsteen and “essentially the most random good friend I’ve ever made.”

When reflecting on the headlines surrounding her relationship with Cruise, Canal made it clear the Mission: Unimaginable 8 star is only a good friend.

“Tom has been nothing however a respectful and inspiring particular person and mentor, very similar to Chris Martin, my dad, my music lecturers and different smart those who have discovered rather a lot from residing,” she wrote. “I’m pals with every kind of people who find themselves very totally different to me. You be taught rather a lot in case you’re open to life bringing you these lecturers.”

After experiencing a brand new stage of consideration on-line, Canal — who was born with out a proper forearm and hand attributable to a situation known as amniotic band syndrome — playfully poked enjoyable on the articles surrounding her friendship with Cruise.

“Big perk: first time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and never one-armed pianist whose identify stays unmentioned!!!! there’s all the time a win someplace, thanks Tom,” she joked in her caption. “OK lastly gonna take this chance to say I’M GOING ON TOUR and have 2 new slaying songs out so in case you’re new right here, get pleasure from xx.”

Cruise (who has not commented on the courting rumors) was final linked to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. A supply confirmed to Us Weekly in March, nevertheless, that the connection got here to an finish after the pair “realized they weren’t romantically suitable.”

Relationships apart, Cruise’s subsequent large gig could also be a particular look on the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on August 11. The Prime Gun star will carry out a skydiving stunt and rappel off the highest of the Stade de France, TMZ reported.

Earlier this month, Cruise attended the ladies’s gymnastics qualifiers and was seen cheering for gymnast Simone Biles.