Singer-Songwriter Jerry Fuller, Dead At 85

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Jerry Fuller, a songwriter, singer, and producer, who was finest often called one half of the West Coast soul duo, The Fuller Brothers, has died. He was 85.

In line with an announcement from his publicist, Fuller died on July 18th at his house in Los Angeles from issues of lung most cancers.

Born in Forth Price, Texas, in 1938 in a musical household, Fuller was taught to sing by his mom, Lola Fuller, and was performing and recording as The Fuller Bros. along with his brother Invoice by the point he was 11.

In 1959, he relocated to Los Angeles, the place he labored as a demo singer, and secured a recording contract with Gene Autry’s 4 Star Music and Problem Data. Early singles embody “Betty My Angel” and a rockabilly tackle “Tennessee Waltz” which each landed on the Billboard Sizzling 100.

In 1961, Fuller wrote the hit “Travelin’ Man” which was initially deliberate for Sam Cooke however was later become a large hit by Ricky Nelson. Nelson went on to document 19 of Fuller’s songs, together with “Younger World”, “It’s Up To You”, “A Surprise Like You” and “Congratulations”.

After a compulsory stint within the U.S. Military, Fuller relocated to Manhattan for a task main Problem Document’s Gotham workplace, the place he signed bands reminiscent of The Knickerbockers.

Whereas on a tour with The Champs, Fuller acknowledged the expertise of band member Glen Campbell and helped to persuade him to relocate to Los Angeles, the place he discovered work as a session musician and launched a solo profession.

Within the Nineteen Sixties and Nineteen Seventies, Fuller targeted on his work as a producer, working with artists reminiscent of Gary Puckett and The Union Hole with credit that embody “Lady, Lady”, “Younger Woman”, “Girl Willpower”, and “Over You”, amongst others.

Within the Nineteen Seventies, Fuller launched his personal ventures, Moonchild Productions Inc., and Fullness Music Firm, working with artists reminiscent of Johnny Mathis, Mac Davis, Ray Value, and Reba McEntire.

Jerry is survived by his spouse, Annette Fuller and their kids, Adam Lee and Anna Nicole.