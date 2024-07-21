Singer Rory Feek Remarries 8 Years After Losing Wife Joey

Rory Feek is a fortunately married man once more.

Eight years after dropping his spouse and musical associate, Joey Feek, to cervical most cancers at age 40, the nation music star has tied the knot together with his associate, Rebecca, a schoolteacher who has taught his 10-year-old daughter, Indiana, for the previous 5 years.

Rory revealed in a weblog put up that he and Rebecca wed July 14 in Greycliff, Montana, after the couple was inspired by Indiana.

“I requested Indy, and he or she informed me that she mentioned, ‘Ms Rebecca, I believe you must marry Papa…’” Rory wrote. “In fact, I used to be blissful, however caught off guard and informed her that that was one thing we’d all have to begin praying about.

“After which Indy checked out me and mentioned ‘and I informed Miss Rebecca that my Mama’s been gone a very long time. And if she marries you, possibly she could possibly be my new mom…’” he added.

On the couple’s wedding ceremony, Rory shocked Rebecca by performing an authentic tune known as “I Do.” He included scenes from their nuptials in a music video.

Rory wrote that the couple’s wedding ceremony, which was attended by a number of family and friends members, gave Indiana “the present of getting a Mama in her life once more.”

“And Rebecca was given the present of being a mom. And we turned a household,” he mentioned.

Rory revealed his relationship with Rebecca in a February weblog put up, writing, “Although it has arrived otherwise than I might need imagined, love has come into my life once more. Not like a lightning bolt, or a transparent voice from God, the way in which Joey appeared to return into my life. This has been extra like a delicate breeze that has blown in.

“A whisper that may solely be heard when a coronary heart is able to hear it,” he continued.

Rory and his late spouse carried out collectively within the standard nation music duo Joey + Rory.

The couple married on June 15, 2002, after which Joey helped her husband increase his two daughters from a earlier marriage.

Rory and Joey welcomed Indiana in 2014. Three months later, she was recognized with most cancers.

Joey Feek and Rory Feek on the 2010 Sundance Movie Competition. Fred Hayes / Getty Photographs

Rory chronicled his spouse’s most cancers journey in candid updates on his weblog, “This Life I Reside.”

“My spouse’s biggest dream got here true immediately,” Rory wrote in an emotional 2016 weblog put up on the day his late spouse died. “She is in Heaven. The most cancers is gone. The ache has ceased. And all her tears are dry.”