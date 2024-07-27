Singer Aya Nakamura Goes Gold at Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by way of a hyperlink on our web site, WWD could obtain an affiliate fee.

Aya Nakamura carried out a mashup of her songs “Pookie” and “Djadja” throughout Friday’s opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was accompanied by France’s Republican Guard.

Nakamura wore a gold Dior couture minidress coated in feathers. The ensemble featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a caged miniskirt. She accomplished the look with Dior footwear.

Nakamura’s dancers had been additionally wearing Dior.

Nakamura, identified for her singles “Djadja” and “Copines,” grew to become essentially the most listened to French-speaking feminine artist on Spotify in 2018. In February 2023, Nakamura was introduced as a world magnificence muse for Lancôme. She additionally launched a capsule assortment with the homeware model Undiz and collaborated with Balenciaga in 2022 on a limited-edition assortment.

Aya Nakamura at 2024 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Photos for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Might, Nakamura made her Met Gala debut in a floral Balmain costume with a full Lancôme make-up look.

The opening ceremony was created by inventive director Thomas Jolly, a French actor and stage director with expertise with large-scale productions. Woman Gaga was additionally featured within the ceremony, which came about alongside the river Seine and featured the standard parade of athletes from 206 nationwide Olympic committees touring on almost 100 boats. The parade handed by well-known Parisian landmarks resembling Notre Dame, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower.

U.S. First Woman Jill Biden, Chrissy Teigen, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and different celebrities attended the occasion.

The 2024 Paris Olympics, formally generally known as the Video games of the XXXIII Olympiad, will happen by way of Aug. 11. This version marks the centenary of the final time Paris hosted the Video games in 1924.